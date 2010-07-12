Seth Rogen cancer comedy called Live With It

Share

Seth Rogen’s untitled cancer comedy has finally been awarded a name: Live With It .

Which means we can now stop referring to it as ‘that Seth Rogen cancer movie’, and use this clever title instead.

Based on the experiences of screen scribe Will Reiser, who helped produce Da Ali G Show, Live With It follows Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s battle with cancer at just 25 years old.

The official synopsis goes like this:

His family and friends – from girl-crazy best buddy Kyle (Seth Rogen), to insecure girlfriend Rachael (Bryce Dallas Howard) and overbearing but loving mom (Angelica Huston) – attempt to help him through this process in the best way they know how…which is reflected in some of the most hilarious and bizarre ways ever. It’s about two men dealing with “friendship, love, and survival – in no particular order.”

Jonathan Levine, who helmed 2008’s The Wackness, is directing.

Can you live with that title?