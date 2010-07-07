Ridley Scott to make YouTube movie

YouTube has recruited Ridley Scott and Kevin Macdonald to help them make the first ever user-created feature documentary shot on just one day.

Yeah, eat their shorts, David Fincher. Clearly YouTube want to get one up on Fincher’s biographical flick The Social Network , which is tracking the founding of other internet titan Facebook and is due out later this year.

The YouTube movie, entitled Life In A Day , will task 'Tubers with shooting a moment of their lives on Saturday 24 July and upload the footage onto YouTube.com/LifeinaDay .

Kevin Macdonald will then be given the unenviable job of uniting that footage into a coherent, feature-length documentary.

" Life In A Day is a time capsule that will tell future generations what it was like to be alive on the 24th of July, 2010,” says Macdonald. “It is a unique experiment in social filmmaking, and what better way to gather a limitless array of footage than to engage the world's online community."

He won’t be taking all the credit, though – people whose footage makes it into Life In A Day will all be credited as co-directors, while 20 of the lucky filmmakers will be whisked off to the 2011 Sundance Film Festival for the flick’s world premiere.

Planning on taking part? What will you shoot?