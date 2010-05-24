Paula Patton considers Jumping The Broom

Paula Patton may have been overlooked at the awards season thanks to her Precious co-stars’ more showy roles, but her warm performance as the teacher was key to the film.

Now, the Whitney Houston lookey-like is currently appearing Stateside in Just Wright , and is currently in negotiations to star in a wedding comedy called Jumping The Broom .

The film would be the feature directorial debut of Salim Akil, who has made a name for himself as a TV director, having helmed episodes of Soul Food and The Game .

Broom would follow two black families from different backgrounds who come to loggerheads at a wedding at Martha’s Vineyard. Patton would play the lead of a well off brood.

The script’s been written by Arlene Gibbs and Elizabeth Hunter, and is expected to be overseen by Sony. If anything, it's sure to be better than dreadful wedding flicks like Bride Wars .

Think this could be a decent wedding film?