Julia Roberts gets Gleeful

Glee creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy has signed a $5m movie deal with Sony.

The Emmy-nominated TV guru has been recruited by the studio to write one project, and direct Julia Roberts in another.

Roberts and Murphy worked together on the soon-to-be-released Eat Pray Love , and Sony are apparently so impressed with what they’ve seen that they want the duo to work together again.

Deadline report that the as-yet-untitled film will find Roberts playing a working woman who has a stay-at-home husband. But when she loses her job, their roles are flipped and she has to contend with being a mother.

Brad Pitt and Dede Gardner will produce (also from the Eat Pray Love stable), and Murphy reportedly hopes to write the script before he returns for Glee ’s second season.

Eat Pray Love opens on 24 September.

Source: [ Deadline ]

