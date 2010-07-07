Jude Law talks Sherlock Holmes 2

Jude Law this week revealed that production on Sherlock Holmes 2 could start earlier than expected.



Speaking at the 45th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, where he accepted the Festival President's Award, he revealed: "It looks likely that we're going to shoot the second Sherlock Holmes in October."



This advances production quite a bit from the previously stated December start, but Law was still vague on possible plot developments:



"I don't know yet where the story will go, but there are a lot of Sherlock Holmes novels to choose from."



With Scorcese's Hugo Cabret and Steven Soderbergh's Contagion also on his horizon, the second half of 2010 promises to be a busy period for Law.

But he seems to be looking forward to rejoining the Sherlock Holmes team most of all: "I had so much fun making Sherlock Holmes that the question of how much money it would make just wasn't one of my priorities."



"I was really pleased it was such a success but mostly because that will give me the opportunity to work with Robert and Guy again."



Are you as excited as Jude?