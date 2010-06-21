Fright Night remake sinks fangs into Imogen Poots

Fright Night remake: coolest cast for a horror movie ever? Quite possibly, with the horror re-do having added up-and-coming British treat Imogen Poots to its fang-tastic line-up.

Having already bagged the likes of Anton Yelchin, Toni Collette and David Tennant, the remake of the ‘80s vampire flick has recruited Poots for the role of Charley’s (Yelchin) girlfriend.

If the re-do sticks to the original’s general plotline, Poots will be seduced by the charismatic vamp played by Colin Farrell and go from an innocent wallflower to something of a vampy vixen.

Heat Vision confirmed the casting, and report that her version of the character is “part of the popular and unaware of [ Charley’s ] earlier life as a nerd”.

Other changes include Peter Vincent – who in the original was a late night horror movie show host – is now a Las Vegas magician, while the story itself is now set in Vegas rather than a sleepy American suburn.

The rest of the cast includes Collette as Charley’s mother, Tennant as Vincent and Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Charley’s friend Ed - who goes through one of the most interesting story arcs in the original.

Sound frightfully good to you, old boy?