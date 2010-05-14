Dredd Movie Update

Writer Alex Garland promising an emphasis on “adrenaline and realism”

The official press release for the new Judge Dredd movie being made by Reliance BIG Pictures and IM Global confirms that the budget will be $45 million, and reveals a few more snippets about the project.

Filming will take place late in 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa, with Pete Travis directing from a script by Alex ( The Beach , Sunshine ) Garland.

Dredd co-creator John Wagner is quoted: “Alex Garland’s script is faithful to the original concept that made Judge Dredd a favourite bad-ass hero. It’s a high-octane slay ride through the dark underbelly of the vast future city. A fan pleaser. With their track record, I have every faith in Alex Garland, (and producers) Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich.”

Alex Garland adds: “I grew up reading Judge Dredd . The incredible writers and artists of 2000 AD were formative influences on me. Andrew, Allon and I have developed this adaptation of Judge Dredd with an emphasis on adrenaline and realism, but with all the scale and spectacle of Mega-City One. We think Pete’s propulsive, edgy style is a perfect match for the project.”