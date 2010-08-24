Best & Worst: Book Adaptations

The Book: This collection of short stories represents Stephen King’s best work outside of his novels, and takes a welcome deviation from the more schlocky subject matter of some of his other tales. Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption , Apt Pupil and The Body use the bite-size formula to great effect, although the grisly The Breathing Method is a bit of a flop.



The Film: That should be “films”, with the three best stories all having received the movie treatment. The Shawshank Redemption is arguably the best King adaptation ever committed to celluloid, whilst Stand By Me is almost word-for-word faithful in it’s translation of coming-of-age fable The Body . Apt Pupil meanwhile is oft overlooked, despite boasting an excellent turn from Ian McKellan. Whilst there have been more than a few shocking King adaptations, these three showed how it should be done.