Xbox teases more game announcements still to come in 2019

X019 was full of announcements for new games coming to Xbox One, but Microsoft still has more to share before the new year arrives. In a pre-briefing attended by GR+'s own Josh West, head of Xbox Games Studios Matt Booty told us that announcements like Grounded and Everwild the announcements were "just the tip of the iceberg". While 2020 is going to be big ( Xbox Project Scarlett , duh), Microsoft still has more new games to reveal before the end of the year.

"We are going to show you some amazing things today [at X019] but before the end of the year we will show you even more games, Booty said. "And then, as we go into 2020, I think you will see one of the most exciting line-ups that we have had coming from Xbox Game Studios in as long as I can remember. We really are going to show you some exciting stuff today, we are going to round-out the end of the year showing you even more games, and then as we head into 2020 and into spring, I really want you to be on the lookout for the games we are announcing heading into that stretch.

"It's really exciting. And really – for the first time ever – we have really got, in a way, more games than we know what to do with in terms of when they are going to be announced. Feeling really good about that."

Since we're rapidly running out of major industry events at which to announce video games this year, it sounds like a safe bet that we'll see more Xbox game announcements at The Game Awards on December 12.

