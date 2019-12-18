The best upcoming Xbox One games for 2019 and beyond

As we inch closer to the closing moments of 2019, it's time to start getting seriously excited about the upcoming Xbox One games of 2020 and beyond. After all, next year is going to be huge. Not only are we getting the first next-gen console in the Xbox family, Xbox Series X, but there are some seriously stellar games still to come for this generation.

If you haven't tried the best games of 2019 or the majority of the best Xbox One games, there's plenty to tide you over until the next big thing rolls around. In the near future, you'll be up to your neck in games like Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Doom Eternal, so now's the perfect time to whittle down your backlog. We've highlighted all of the upcoming Xbox One games we're most looking forward to, ordered by launch date, followed by a list of all the known Xbox One release dates. You can get a deeper insight into the best upcoming Xbox One games by subscribing to Official Xbox Magazine for a saving of up to 54% on a print and digital bundle.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Release date: January 17, 2020

Genre: Action RPG

What is it? Relive Goku's story with this new action RPG based on the Dragon Ball Z anime.

What to look out for: With a cast of characters as strong as Dragon Ball Z, that should be enough to get you interested in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. This new action RPG has a strong story, which lets you relive the life of the famous Goku. But it's not just a narrative adventure, you'll be fighting, fishing, eating and training as you journey through Goku's adventure. It's the perfect way to experience the Dragon Ball Z experience first hand.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Release date: February 11, 2020

Genre: Platformer

What is it? The sequel to one of the Xbox One’s finest – and most unexpected – games to date.

What to look out for: The original game, Ori and the Blind Forest, immediately stood out among the Xbox One’s indie line-up by being distinctly not much like a stereotypical Xbox One game at all. Delicate, atmospheric, lushly presented, and dripping with dreamlike whimsy, Moon Studios’ iteration on the exploring, platforming, ability-growing model cemented by Metroid is executed with almost enough charm to be a Nintendo game itself. We don’t know a huge amount about the sequel yet – all we’ve seen is an announcement trailer at Microsoft’s E3 2017 press conference – but we do know that it will take Ori beyond the first game’s titular tree village, and out to investigate larger mysteries in the wider world.

Two Point Hospital

Release date: February 25, 2020

Genre: Simulator

What is it? A spiritual successor to Theme Hospital, but bigger, better and with more British humour.

What to look out for: Imagine a world where you need to go to the hospital because you're light-headed. But instead of a dizzying effect, your head's turned into a lightbulb. It's silliness like that which really brings Two Point Hospital, a spiritual successor to Theme Hospital created by some of the game's original team, and coupled with the British humour of the Two Point Radio DJs, it's a blast to play. This is a simulation game with some serious credentials.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Release date: March 3, 2020

Genre: JRPG

What is it? It's back, more beautiful, not just a simple retelling and released episodically. It's Final Fantasy 7 but not as you know it.

What to look out for: A proper remake of Final Fantasy 7 has been a long, loooong time coming. But, after literal decades of rumours, it's coming. It'll be more action based than the original, with real-time combat a la Final Fantasy 15 mixed in with the traditional turn-based affair. That will come like a dagger to the heart for purists, but could mean a whole new wave of players get to enjoy the gloriousness that is Final Fantasy 7.

Doom Eternal

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Release date: March 20, 2020

Genre: Action

What is it? The sequel to the 2016 Doom reboot, but this time with more guns, gore, and heavy metal.

What to look out for: As the direct sequel to the 2016 reboot, Doom Eternal picks up where the story left off, but Bethesda promises that it's bigger and better than anything Doom has delivered before. Combat's taking a step up, with new weapons and a snazzy new grappling hook, and the story will see you jump dimensions to new locations like Mars, and Heaven! Of course, it's all in a bid to save Earth once again.

Bleeding Edge

(Image credit: Ninja Theory)

Release date: March 24, 2020

Genre: Beat 'em up

What is it? A brand new multiplayer title from the team at Ninja Theory.

What to look out: Bleeding Edge is a colourful 4v4 class-based multiplayer game, which has had several technical alphas in 2019. But, since then, it's been a bit quiet on the Bleeding Edge front. But it's coming, and it takes advantage of Ninja Theory's excellent combat prowess. Plus, the characters are pretty darn awesome.

Resident Evil 3 Remake

(Image credit: Capcom)

Release date: April 3, 2020

Genre: Survival horror

What is it? A glorious remake of the original Resident Evil 3.

What to look out for: Think about the recent Resident Evil 2 Remake: how good it looks, how faithful a recreation it is, and yet how modern it feels. Well, now imagine the original Resident Evil 3 with such a remaking. Well, it's happening. And, you're also getting a brand new 4v1 multiplayer where four players are the Survivors trying to escape, and one player acts as the Mastermind. As the Mastermind you try and pull off a series of experiments on the group of survivors, controlling the likes of G-Birkin and Tyrant too.

Cyberpunk 2077

Release date: April 16, 2020

Genre: RPG

What is it? The Witcher meets Deus Ex in a sci-fi RPG where advanced technology has both cured and cursed humanity.

What to look out for: And you thought The Witcher was big. CD Projekt RED has already confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 "far, far bigger" than Geralt's last hurrah, another open-world RPG taken from an unusual source - in this case a pen-and-paper role playing game last heard of a decade ago. You'll explore an open world called Night City in the first-person perspective, encountering all kinds of friendly or hostile NPCs and trying to fend for yourself in this technologically advanced future.

Marvel's Avengers

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Release date: May 15, 2020

Genre: Action adventure

What is it? Crystal Dynamics' own take on Marvel's Avengers.

What to look out for: Who doesn't want to be a superhero? With a cast of playable characters including Iron Man, Ms Marvel, Hulk and more, Marvel's Avengers looks super awesome. It's going to play a bit like Destiny, but with superheroes instead of Guardian classes, with multiplayer content releasing for months, if not years, after release. These might not be the faces of the MCU's Avengers, but we're intrigued to see what Crystal Dynamics does with the Marvel crew.

Wasteland 3

(Image credit: InXile Entertainment)

Release date: May 18, 2020

Genre: RPG

What is it? The latest in the RPG Wasteland series from inXile.

What to look out for: The fate of Arizona relies on you, and the fate of Colorado. It's weird, but roll with it. You're a desert ranger, fighting a losing battle to keep Arizona alive. And then the self-proclaimed Patriarch of Colorado gets in touch, offering you aid if you do just one thing for him - rescue his land from three of his bloodthirsty children. You'll have to travel from scorching desert to frozen mountains and start again, building a new base, finding an appropriate vehicle, and fight through a hostile wilderness. The things you'll do to save Arizona knows no bounds. This squad-based RPG features tactical combat, exploration, a reactive story, and brutal ethical decisions, and you can play in single-player or co-op.

Dying Light 2

(Image credit: Techland)

Release date: Spring 2020

Genre: RPG / Survival horror

What is it? A sequel to the ever-popular Dying Light.

What to look out for: Parkouring zombie killing is the name of the game in Dying Light, and you're about to do it all again in Dying Light 2. Building on the success of the original, this game takes place 15 years after the first, with one human settlement still standing amongst the infected world. This one is leaning heavier into the RPG elements, with difficult choices to make that result in sacrifices and locking off parts of the map. You'll help some, and hinder others, but it'll be an exciting journey nonetheless. It's bigger, better and more brutal.

Gods and Monsters

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Release date: Fall 2020

Genre: Adventure

What is it? A new adventure set in a Greek world of mythology from the creators of Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

What to look out for: Announced at E3 2019, Gods and Monsters is a brand new storybook adventure from the team behind Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which will bring us a brand new, fantastical adventure based on the stories found in Greek mythology. The Gods of Olympus have turned to you for help, embuing you with their powers to take on the mythological creatures that have invaded the Isle of the Blessed. Saving Gods and killing Monsters is your focus, and this adventure will be wrapped up in a beautiful art style that could be one of the most interesting open-world adventures to date.

Halo Infinite

(Image credit: Microsoft Xbox)

Release date: Holiday 2020

Genre: Action adventure

What is it? The next-gen, next stage adventure for Master Chief and co.

What to look out for: It's still a while off, but 343 Industries' follow-up to 2015's Halo 5 is coming, and it'll be a simultaneous release on Xbox One and Project Scarlett. The first Halo Infinite trailer almost seems to suggest that Master Chief's next adventure will of touches of MMO and sandbox gameplay, or at least be more open-ended. We certainly can't wait.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Release date: Holiday 2020

Genre: Adventure

What is it? A surprise sequel to Hellblade coming to Xbox Series X.

What to look out for: Okay, so technically this is really for our list of upcoming Xbox Series X games, but we have a sneaking suspicion it may well also launch across the Xbox One family too. The sequel, called Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is a bit of a mystery right now, as all we've had for it is a slightly unnerving teaser trailer, which involves face paint / blood, scary singing and chanting, and more disembodied arms with fingers trying to grab at you. Nightmarish. It all suggests another harrowing journey for our heroine.

