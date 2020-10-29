The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule: what time does episode 1 air?

The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule has been set. Those of you who watched the show week-to-week last year might already be getting flashbacks and Force visions to what a rollercoaster of a ride that was. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ended up interrupting part of the season – while UK fans had to wait several months to officially clap eyes on Baby Yoda.

Thankfully, The Mandalorian season 2, episode 1 release date – and everything beyond that in a galaxy far, far away on Disney Plus – is far more straightforward this time around. Still, it pays to plan ahead; we even have the exact Mandalorian season 2 premiere air time in the US and UK for those who want to be there for the show’s return literally the minute it drops.

The Mandalorian season 2, episode 1 release date is October 30. The time, though, is a little different than many were expecting.

The Mandalorian season 2 premiere will air on Disney Plus at midnight Pacific/3am Eastern. That’s a tough ask for those in the US. In the UK, that currently equates to 7am GMT but be warned: it’s going to change again next week as the clocks go back Stateside.

The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule

This is the important bit. Barring any WandaVision-related interruptions in schedule, The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule is essentially locked in with no breaks. Eight weeks straight of Mando, baby. That means the finale takes us into the holidays and well into December.

The Mandalorian season 2 premiere: Friday, October 30

The Mandalorian season 2, episode 2: Friday, November 6

The Mandalorian season 2, episode 3: Friday, November 13

The Mandalorian season 2, episode 4: Friday, November 20

The Mandalorian season 2, episode 5: Friday, November 27

The Mandalorian season 2, episode 6: Friday, December 4

The Mandalorian season 2, episode 7: Friday, December 11

The Mandalorian season 2 finale: Friday, December 18

What time will new episodes of The Mandalorian season 2 air on Disney Plus?

New episodes of The Mandalorian season 2 will air every Friday from 12:00am Pacific/3:00am Eastern. From next week, that means 8:00am GMT but, until Daylight Savings ends in the US, it’s a bleary-eyed 7am start for just the premiere.