That new Mandalorian creature is a huge deal, here’s why

Warning – Major spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3, episode 2 follow.

The Mandalorian season 3 left viewers on a cliffhanger in episode 2 after it introduced a new formidable creature. When Bo-Katan and Mando reach the Living Waters beneath the mines of Mandalore, Din Djarin begins the process of bathing within them to be able to rejoin the Mandalorian Creed once again.

However, after he completes his task, he’s pulled down into the depths of the water. Bo-Katan dives after him, and manages to grab him, but not before we see a mysterious creature lurking in the depths. We only get a glimpse of the tusk and the eye of the dragon-like beast as it opens to look at Bo-Katan, but it’s clear it’s absolutely huge.

It seems pretty evident as well that this is the Mythosaur that she had just read about on the wall of the Living Waters. "These mines date back to the age of the first Mandalore," she reads aloud. "According to ancient folklore, the mines were once a Mythosaur lair. Mandalore the Great is said to have tamed the mythical beast."

However, it seems the Mythosaur is back, and viewers may not realize how important this could be to the rest of the story.

What is a Mythosaur in The Mandalorian?

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Per Star Wars canon, Mythosaurs are huge ancient beasts that once roamed Mandalore, but it’s thought they were long extinct. In fact, they haven’t been seen for thousands of years, way before the Purge of Mandalore. They’re also extremely important to the Mandalorian people, with the skull of the creature even appearing on Boba Fett’s armor.

However, it was the prophecy in The Book of Boba Fett episode 5, that really adds to the importance of their introduction here. One of the prophecies that the Armorer told Din Djarin is: "The songs of eons past foretold of the Mythosaur rising up to herald a new age of Mandalore."

It seems like no coincidence that the beast pulled Din into the water’s depths as the true leader of Mandalore – a title he landed when he won the Darksaber in combat. Could he be the one therefore to lead a new age for the planet? Or could Bo-Katan see this as an opportunity to take the power for herself? It seems only time will tell…

