The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2 has a major The Phantom Menace connection

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2 has a huge – and fun – link to Star Wars prequel The Phantom Menace. Before we go into details, though, a warning that the following will contain spoilers for the new episode. Turn back now if you're not up to date!

Right at the beginning of the latest installment, Mando and Grogu head to Tatooine in their continuing quest to get IG-11 fixed up. There they meet up with mechanic Peli Motto, who has her hands full with an unhappy Rodian customer. Peli also isn't pleased that she has to work on Boonta Eve, which is a yearly celebration on Tatooine. It's also the date that the desert planet's annual podrace is held: the Boonta Eve Classic.

Cast your minds back, and you'll remember that's the podrace young Anakin Skywalker won in The Phantom Menace, which also secured his freedom – meaning he could leave the planet with Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi. (And we all know how that turned out…)

At the very start of the episode, you can even catch a quick glimpse of two podracers speeding through the streets.

This isn't the first time the Disney Plus shows have referenced the classic sport, either – in The Book of Boba Fett, Din flew around the podracing track to try out his new starfighter. Sadly, though, we haven't seen a full podrace in all its glory since The Phantom Menace released in 1999.

