Multiple Star Wars creatives have easy-to-miss cameos in new Mandalorian episode

The Mandalorian’s latest episode has multiple easy-to-miss (but no less brilliant) cameos from the creative team that helped bring the Star Wars series to life.

Minor spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3, episode 5 follow. You have been warned!

In ‘The Pirate’, we once again meet Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), this time at the New Republic’s Adelphi Base. While he’s busy getting an urgent message from Carl Weathers’ High Magistrate Greef Karga, a handful of rangers can be spotted enjoying drinks at the bar. Skip to 7:38 to see the familiar-looking trio.

#TheMandalorian SPOILERSI know we're all talking bout Zeb but can we just highlight the fact Dave Filoni as Trapper Wolf is literally just Dave Filoni in Star Wars?!Hat and all🤣#davefiloni #trapperwolf pic.twitter.com/hH3CHUmymLMarch 29, 2023 See more

That’s right, co-creator Dave Filoni (with his trademark hat), plus executive producer and director Rick Famuyiwa and Mandalorian/Obi-Wan Kenobi series director Deborah Chow can be seen hobnobbing in the scene.

Filoni is best known for his work on animated series such as The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. He later helped co-create The Mandalorian alongside Jon Favreau. Famuyiwa, meanwhile, is one of The Mandalorian’s most prolific directors, helming four episodes; Chow directed two episodes of The Mandalorian and the entirety of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Zeb, a Star Wars character that Rebels fans will know all too well, also made the jump from animation to live-action in the same scene.

This week’s episode also features a major revelation centering around one main character, while a certain cliffhanger involving Moff Gideon has fans speculating about who might have sprung the Imperial officer from his prison transport.

