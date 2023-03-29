The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5 features a major revelation – and fans are shocked

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5 changes everything we know about the Way – and fans can't believe it. A warning that spoilers for the new episode will follow, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

At the end of the episode, Bo-Katan Kryze meets with the Armorer in the forge. The Armorer tells the other warrior to remove her helmet, to Bo's shock, but she does as asked. Last episode, Bo-Katan told the Armorer that she'd seen the Mythosaur, and now the Armorer brings up the sight again and says that, as Bo-Katan has walked both worlds, she is uniquely suited to unite the Mandalorians. The Armorer and Bo then go to face the other Mandalorians, including Din Djarin, and reveal their intention to retake Mandalore.

"Din realizing walking both Ways was an option this entire time," jokes one person on Twitter, complete with a video of Mando looking shocked.

"Din realizing walking both Ways was an option this entire time," jokes one person on Twitter, complete with a video of Mando looking shocked.

"Din getting thrashed in that one ep only for the Armorer to say it was an option to walk both Ways of the Mandalorian," says another person (opens in new tab).

"Din after taking off his helmet and therefore being labeled an apostate before reaching Mandalore, and now seeing Bo-Katan able to take her helmet off and walk both Ways with no trouble from the covert," says another fan (opens in new tab).

"The Armorer is so foul for exiling Din for removing his helmet and gave him absolute hell for MONTHS thinking he wasn't a Mandalorian while she allowed Bo-Katan to follow both Ways," is another person's opinion (opens in new tab).

Plus, as people are pointing out (opens in new tab), Din is currently the owner of the Darksaber, which makes him ruler of Mandalore: "Din trying to understand why he couldn't just walk both Ways like Bo-Katan when he literally is the holder of the Darksaber and rightful leader of Mandalore."

"Really hoping Din starts to question his place amongst the covert because he was treated so differently for walking both Ways compared to Bo," is this person's thoughts (opens in new tab).

"Aight I'm not really mad about the whole Armorer letting Bo-Katan walk both Ways while Din nearly dies in Mandalore trying to redeem himself. It's just another door for Din to walk both Ways too," is another person's theory (opens in new tab).

The Mandalorian season 3 has just three episodes remaining on Disney Plus, which means we don't have long to wait to find out how things will play out. You can keep up to date with our The Mandalorian season 3 release schedule, or see what else the galaxy far, far away has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.