The Mandalorian season 3 finale has everyone's hearts melting

The Mandalorian season 3, episode 8 has brought the third installment in the Star Wars spin-off to a close – and amid all the action and adventure, the finale still found time to melt our hearts. A warning that the following contains major spoilers for the new episode! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

Towards the end of the finale, Din Djarin ends up finally adopting Grogu as his son, so Baby Yoda can take the Mandalorian creed. Sure, the Child has unofficially been Mando's kid for some time now, but putting the final stamp on things with Baby Yoda taking Din's name has fans' hearts well and truly warmed.

"GROGU IS OFFICIALLY DIN'S SON THIS IS THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE" shared one fan (opens in new tab).

"DIN GROGU. DIN GROGU. DIN GROGU. HE FINALLY ADOPTED HIM I'M CRYING ALL OF MY TEARS" enthuses another happy person (opens in new tab).

The all-caps joy is being felt by many (opens in new tab): "OMG OMG OMG It happened finally! Am in joyful tears DIN GROGU"

If that wasn't enough, the episode even ends with Din Djarin and Din Grogu enjoying their new home on Nevarro together, with Mando relaxing and Baby Yoda playing with a frog. Aww.

"It’s so cute that Din and Grogu have their own little home together," says one fan (opens in new tab), while another writes (opens in new tab): "The ending was perfect! Din adopting Grogu and them having their own house was everything I wanted and more, I love this family of two so much"

"That final shot of Din and Grogu just chilling at their new house – Din resting on the porch, watching Grogu try to eat a frog. Just #DinFamilyThings now," shares another viewer (opens in new tab).

