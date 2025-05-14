Andor season 2 finale has a musical callback to the Star Wars movies that's making fans emotional

Andor season 2 has come to an emotional end on Disney Plus, but fans with a keen ear have noticed an audio Easter egg that makes the series finale even more of a tearjerker.

As the credits for season 2 episode 12 come to an end, a familiar piece of music starts to play: John Williams' Star Wars theme, first used in A New Hope back in the '70s.

"PLEASE TELL ME EVERYONE IS LISTENING TO THE MUSIC AT THE END OF THE CREDITS FOR EPISODE 12?!! I’M CRYING EVEN MORE" one viewer posted on Twitter.

"I did. And I cried, too, because I was 12 years old again, sitting in a movie theater back in 1977," another fan replied.

"That classic Star Wars theme hit me like a bullet train, because even though Cassian’s story might be over, the story of the man who’s destined to bring down the Empire has just begun and knowing that had me weeping," said another viewer.

"I HAVE NOT STOPPED CRYING FOR LIKE TEN MINUTES," wrote someone else.

"I was just staring at the credits speechless…" said another.

The latest batch of episodes wrapped up the final season of Andor, which led us right up to the events of Rogue One and showed us how Diego Luna's Cassian and co. became part of the Rebel Alliance who would eventually steal the plans for the Death Star in order to destroy it – which, in turn, lays the foundations for A New Hope.

All episodes of Andor season 2 are now streaming on Disney Plus. For more from the galaxy far, far away, check out our guide to the other upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows on the way in 2025 and beyond.