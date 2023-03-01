The Mandalorian season 3 premiere reveals what happened to Cara Dune

The Mandalorian season 3 premiere has revealed where Cara Dune is – and why she’s currently no longer in the orbit of some of Mando’s main players.

Dune, once played by Gina Carano before she was fired by Lucasfilm, "was recruited by Special Forces" after she brought in Moff Gideon according to Greef Karga. For now, she’s off fighting unseen conflicts as part of the New Republic’s efforts to keep peace in the galaxy.

"Cara was a big part and continues as a character to be part of the world. It had to be addressed in the creative and [Jon Favreau] took the time to think about that," executive producer Rick Famuyiwa previously told Deadline (opens in new tab). "It was something that was discussed as we knew it was going to have impact on the show, but at the same time, what has been at the heart of the show are the two characters – Din Djarin and Grogu – so ultimately it felt like a servicing of that, and around the Mandalorians."

Carano was fired after controversy surrounding her social media posts – something which Lucasfilm called "abhorrent and unacceptable."

At the time, a Lucasfilm spokesman said, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The Mandalorian season 3 is currently airing on Disney Plus. For more from a galaxy far, far away, check out our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.