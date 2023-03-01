The Mandalorian season 3 features the return of a familiar, adorable Star Wars species – and the internet is loving it

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 1 reintroduces one of Star Wars's most adorable species – and the internet can't get over it. A warning that the following contains spoilers for the new episode, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

In the episode, when Din Djarin and Grogu visit Nevarro, Mando is on a mission to restore IG-11 to life. Unfortunately, the droid wakes up intent on collecting the bounty on Baby Yoda, which means he has to be destroyed once more. Din, though, is undeterred, so Greef Karga directs him to some Anzellans who might be able to help him.

The Anzellans are a group of tiny, incredibly cute creatures, and you probably recognize the species from The Rise of Skywalker – the scene-stealing Babu Frik is one of them. Babu doesn't seem to be part of the group of critters in The Mandalorian, but seeing more of his kind is making the internet very excited anyway – particularly as one moment sees Grogu hugging one of the Anzellans a little too tightly.

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

"Babu Frik calling Grogu a bad baby was not on my bingo card to say the least," says one bemused fan (opens in new tab). "GROGU VS BABU FRIK LMAOOOO," is another person's response (opens in new tab).

"Grogu hugging Babu Frik was the best lol!" laughs another viewer (opens in new tab). "That episode of #TheMandalorian was really great. Loved seeing Bo-Katan again. That opening scene with all the Mandos was really cool as well. Grogu playing with that Babu Frik species who was the droid repairer was funny," is another person's verdict (opens in new tab).

"GROGU AND BABU FRIK THANK YOU VERY MUCH," says one fan (opens in new tab). "Was Grogu trying to eat Babu Frik?" someone else wonders (opens in new tab).

The Mandalorian continues on Disney Plus weekly, and you can keep up to date with our The Mandalorian season 3 release schedule.

For more on the new episodes, see our exclusive interview with Jon Favreau, which touched on Grogu's Jedi journey, breaking the internet, and if season 4 will be the end, as well as what Pedro Pascal had to say about Mando and Grogu's bond and the "epic" third season.