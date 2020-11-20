The Mandalorian season 2, episode 4 ending reveals [SPOILER]’s next big plan

The Mandalorian season 2, episode 4 ends on a cliffhanger-of-sorts. Don’t worry, if you’ve accidentally clicked on the page out of curiosity then I’ll give you a few seconds to back away. For those of you caught up on The Mandalorian season 2 – welcome!

Not only does the ending of this week’s Mandalorian episode clue us in to a big plan that could reverberate around the galaxy, it also finds its origins (inexplicably) in an obscure mid-1990s Star Wars game. Go figure.

Spoilers for The Mandalorian season 2 follow. Last warning.

So, what was Moff Gideon looking at on the Imperial ship in the closing moments of “The Siege”? The row upon row of black-clad armoured suits being kept in storage certainly fits with the Empire’s colour scheme, but it could also be hinting at Giancarlo Esposito’s character's attempts to return order to the galaxy.

(Image credit: Disney)

That’s because it appears we’re looking at either Dark Troopers or Shadow Troopers. If those names aren’t familiar to you, don’t worry. Even George Lucas himself might struggle to pick them out of a line-up.

They can be traced back to, incredibly, the 1995 Star Wars (and now non-canon) game Dark Forces, which saw the Empire attempting to create a legion of highly-skilled droid soldiers in the Dark Trooper project. They're highly dangerous, and some of the builds even have Beskar-beating, Force-wielding exoskeletons. In short, even one of the Dark Troopers could probably take Mando one-on-one.

From there, the designs also influenced the Shadow Troopers in the Force Unleashed and Battlefront series – but this is the first time we’ve seen them in live-action.

It certainly feels like Moff Gideon is now a proper, galaxy-spanning threat. He’s got the Darksaber, a giant cruiser (which we’ve already seen courtesy of a trading card), and now a whole army of dangerous commandos at his back. Mando had better watch his back when he gets to Corvus…

Find out when the next episode drops with The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule.