The Mandalorian season 3 adds Christopher Lloyd in mystery role

The Mandalorian season 3 has added Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd to its cast.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the actor has joined the Star Wars show in a mystery role – but the report suggests that Lloyd will be guest starring (whether his part includes a time travelling DeLorean remains to be seen).

Lloyd is most famous for playing Doc Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy and recently appeared in The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney and starring Ben Affleck, as well as Nobody, the action movie featuring a bruised Bob Odenkirk. He also had a role in the Hallmark Christmas movie Next Stop, Christmas, which served as a Back to the Future reunion with Lea Thompson, who played Lorraine Baines in the films.

Much of The Mandalorian season 3 is still unknown, though it is clear that, after the events of The Book of Boba Fett, Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his tiny charge Grogu will be back together once more. Carl Weathers' Greef Karga will also return, along with Giancarlo Esposito's villainous Moff Gideon.

"I am going to get this child, and it's for a very different reason than many people think," Esposito said last year, in a hint at what's to come. "This child has magic powers, 50 years old, and can see the future, and we want everyone to know, eventually on this show, that this child could save our universe."

The Mandalorian season 3 is expected this holiday season, but there's more Star Wars on the way before the return of Din Djarin and co. Obi-Wan Kenobi is up next, hitting Disney Plus this May 25, while Rogue One spin-off Andor is also slated to arrive this year.

While you wait, check out our complete guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else coming soon to the galaxy far, far away.