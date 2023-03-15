The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3 features an iconic Revenge of the Sith location

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3 features the return of an iconic Revenge of the Sith location. Before we go any further, a warning that the following will contain spoilers for the new episode, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

In the latest installment, we take a detour from Mando, Bo-Katan, and Grogu to catch up with Doctor Pershing. The scientist is living on Coruscant as part of a rehabilitative program for former Imperials, and at one point in the episode, gives a speech about his time in the Empire and his research – in a very familiar place.

Pershing is speaking in the Galaxies Opera House, which first appeared in Revenge of the Sith. It's a location of galactic importance, considering this is where Palpatine told Anakin Skywalker the tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise, and how that Sith Lord found a way to cheat death (though was unable to save himself from being murdered by his own apprentice, of course), which contributed to Anakin's eventual fall to the dark side and transformation into Darth Vader.

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

It seems the Opera House is proving its significance once again in The Mandalorian, though, considering this is where the Imperial Elia Kane first sees Pershing again. She later betrays him by luring him to the wreckage of the Empire's ships, which means he gets captured by the New Republic.

The Republic just wants to give him some therapy using a machine that bears some resemblance to a sinister mind flayer, but they leave Kane unattended with the device… and she dials the intensity up to red.

Just what Kane is really up to – and if Pershing will ever recover – remains to be seen, but we're willing to bet it all involves Moff Gideon somehow. You can keep up to date on the Star Wars show with our The Mandalorian release schedule, and see what else is coming soon from the galaxy far, far away with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and Disney Plus TV shows.