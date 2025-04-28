Revenge of the Sith just became the second highest grossing re-release ever, outperforming new movies

It seems like Star Wars fans really wanted to experience the birth of Darth Vader on the big screen. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Revenge of the Sith was re-released last weekend and it has already become the second highest grossing re-release ever.

The film, officially titled Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, exceeded everyone's expectations by grossing $25 million only in US theaters, with an additional $17 million from the worldwide box office. Only the re-release of James Cameron's Titanic in 2012 made more than that (a mammoth $350 million, to be exact).

Not everyday we see a 20-year-old movie outperforming new releases like Ben Affleck's The Accountant 2, and the still successful A Minecraft Movie. At the top of the box office, however, is still Sinners, Ryan Coogler's critically-acclaimed vampire horror movie, which has only dropped a 6% in its second weekend.

Still, it's impossible to ignore this massive win for the Star Wars franchise. With these new numbers, the movie is close to the $900 million global mark. Despite how controversial the prequels were at the time of their release, most Star Wars fans can agree that Revenge of the Sith is one of the best in the saga. It currently holds a 79% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, way ahead of The Phantom Menace (54%) and the Attack of the Clones (61%).

Another interesting take from last weekend's results at the box office is that re-releases are getting increasingly popular with audiences. Recently, Coraline and Interstellar both grossed over $50 million each in their respective re-releases.

If you want to stay a bit longer in the world of Star Wars, you can now catch up with the first episodes of Andor season 2 on Disney Plus. The franchise will be back on the big screen for the release of The Mandalorian & Grogu, starring Pedro Pascal.

Also, in case you missed it in cinemas, Revenge of the Sith is available to watch on Disney Plus. For more, check out our list of all upcoming Star Wars movies and TV series in 2025 and beyond.