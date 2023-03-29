Everyone is loving Bo-Katan's big moment in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5 featured a huge moment for Bo-Katan Kryze – and fans are loving it. Before we go any further, though, a warning that the following will contain major spoilers for the latest episode, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

Near the end of the episode, the Armorer tells Bo-Katan that, as she has walked both worlds, Bo is uniquely suited to unite the Mandalorians. They go to the rest of the covert and reveal their intention to retake Mandalore. It's an epic moment for Bo-Katan, especially considering how low she was feeling earlier in the season.

"#TheMandalorian EP5 might be my favorite of this season so far," says one person (opens in new tab). "Brings together all storylines, contains plenty of riveting action & Bo-Katan's arc continues to progress in such a fascinating way. Visuals & overall production value continue to blow my mind. No notes."

"Oh man... why did I get emotional when the Armorer declared that Bo-Katan was the one that could unite all Mandalorians," says another fan (opens in new tab).

"This week's Mandalorian episode was so good, I'm so glad they've brought up reuniting all Mandalorians and re-forming Mandalore together, especially under the leadership of Bo-Katan Kryze," is another person's thoughts (opens in new tab). "Can't wait to see where they go with this."

"I just love how The Mandalorian season 3 is all about Bo-Katan," says this fan (opens in new tab).

"Bo-Katan is like Jon Snow," says another person (opens in new tab). "She will unite the Mandalorians and I'm so happy we are exploring other characters now. Never watched the animated stuff so I'm quite intrigued by this character."

But some fans are worried (opens in new tab): "Bo is definitely gonna stab Din in the back now she's got the support of the other Mandalorians and the Armorer. I am scared like I love her but I don't want Din hurt in her path to reclaim Mandalore pls and thank you"

"Maybe I have trust issues but something feel fishy in this whole situation? Poor Din almost died like 3 times to get himself redeemed, and Bo is the one who has to unite all the Mandos???? Just like that????" questions another person (opens in new tab).

More fans are also confused about the change to the Way, considering Din had to travel to Mandalore to redeem himself after removing his helmet. Elsewhere in the episode, a Beskar reveal teases the return of some major antagonists, a Rebels character made his live-action debut, and some key Star Wars creatives had quick cameos.

Elsewhere in the episode, a Beskar reveal teases the return of some major antagonists, a Rebels character made his live-action debut, and some key Star Wars creatives had quick cameos.