How to stream Hamilton online and on TV around the world

Now that the hit Broadway musical is heading online, a lot of folks are wondering how to stream Hamilton. Fortunately, it's not difficult - the show is available on Disney Plus as of July 3 2020. That means you can watch Hamilton online as of this Friday.

Disney Plus: See deals and offers here

No matter where you are in the world, all you need to stream Hamilton is a Disney Plus sign-up . That's because the show's cinematic release has been fast-tracked to July thanks to the coronavirus pandemic (it was originally scheduled to land in theatres October 2021). In other words, we can watch Hamilton online much earlier than anticipated.

Telling the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, the Broadway musical has become a sensation over the last few years. In fact, it's won 11 Tony awards. That makes its arrival on Disney Plus - with the original cast, no less - a big deal. It also shows that the streaming service is evolving; it's been limited to family-friendly fare in the past, so the inclusion of a musical with F-bombs during two songs is significant.

Hamilton isn't the only thing on Disney Plus worth your time, though. You can now watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker online there, stream The Simpsons too, and binge a few Marvel films before moving on to National Geographic documentaries.

Ready to get started? You'll find everything you need to know about getting a Disney Plus membership below.

Raise a glass to freedom!

Stream Hamilton - US

Disney Plus | $6.99 per month

Want to stream Hamilton in the US? It's simple - just sign up to Disney Plus. The cheapest deal around at the moment is a standard month for just $6.99, offering hundreds of hours of movies, documentaries, and TV for your cash. If you just want to watch Hamilton online and leave, it's also easy to cancel your membership. Think you might want to stick around? There's a sweet bundle that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month. That's our favorite offer so far, and comfortably the best Disney Plus bundle we've seen to date.View Deal

Stream Hamilton - Canada

Disney Plus | $9.99 per month

Want to watch Hamilton online in Canada? Good news, friends - all you need to do is sign up to Disney Plus. The musical (along with loads of other binge-worthy material) is available there. Because there's no binding, long-term contract, it's easy to cancel before your month is up. That means you can leave once you've watched Hamilton and had your fill of everything else Disney's got to offer.View Deal

Stream Hamilton - UK

Disney Plus | £5.99 per month

Unlike other Disney Plus acquisitions (you can't watch Onward online in Britain for some reason), Hamilton is arriving in the UK as well. And because a single month is fairly cheap at £5.99, it's easy to sign up, watch the musical, and cancel before the membership rolls over. You'll have plenty of other things to binge once you're done with Hamilton, too. Disney Plus is armed with everything from Star Wars and Marvel to Pixar flicks.View Deal

Stream Hamilton - Australia

Disney Plus | $8.99 per month

Hunting for Hamilton in Australia? Don't worry, it's on Disney Plus as of July 3 2020. We'd recommend grabbing a single month's subscription and seeing how you go from there - it's easy enough to cancel if you don't fancy maintaining the membership. Just remember, there's plenty more good content on its way. The Mandalorian's second season is in the works, an Obi-Wan show is coming, and a Loki series with Tom Hiddleston isn't far behind. View Deal

Watch Hamilton online everywhere else

Watch Disney Plus in your area

If you have Disney Plus in you region, you'll find Hamilton there - it's available wherever Disney Plus is. Win! Unable to sign up? Although Disney Plus release dates for the rest of the world are staggered, you won't have long to wait if your area doesn't have it yet. Disney has promised a rollout in most areas within the next year or so. In other words, you'll be getting your fill of Hamilton - as well as everything else the service has to offer - in no time.

Want more?

If you're hungry for more details, be sure to check out our Disney Plus review. And if you'd like to give your setup an upgrade, don't forget to check in with the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers), not to mention the best gaming sound system to get the most out of your purchase.