How to watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars online and on TV around the world

The final season of what is arguably the best Star Wars animated show is just a few weeks away, so knowing how to watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars online suddenly seems like a good idea.

It's not difficult to get hold of; every episode so far is available exclusively on Disney Plus, and the upcoming finale (which now has a late February release date) will be joining them. Basically, all you need is a Disney Plus sign-up to get started. And if you're wary of signing on the dotted line? Not to worry, a Disney Plus free trial is available to help you test the waters.

So, to summarise: short of grabbing pricey DVD or Blu-ray boxsets, you'll need to grab Disney's new streaming service if you want to watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Fortunately for us, the average Disney Plus price isn't all too unreasonable. You can see for yourself below.

In a part of the world that doesn't have Disney Plus yet? Don't panic, we've got some handy tips for you - especially if you want to know how to watch The Mandalorian or how to watch The Simpsons online as well.

How to watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars online - US

Disney Plus is the only place you can watch The Clone Wars

Based in the US? Getting hold of Star Wars: The Clone Wars isn't difficult - all you need is a Disney Plus membership. You'll find every episode there, including the final season when it airs in February. At just $6.99 per month, it's not unreasonable value for money either.

There is an alternative Disney Plus deal, too; you can pick up a bundle that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month. It's also packed with loads of content to keep you busy beyond a galaxy far, far away.

How to watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars online - UK

The Clone Wars is available exclusively on Disney Plus in the UK, up to and including the new season - or it will be, at least. We'll just need to be patient; Disney Plus doesn't launch officially in the UK until March 24. But hey, at least there's a silver lining in all this. Namely, the Disney Plus UK price is much lower than anticipated at £5.99 per month or £59.99 for a year.

How to watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars online anywhere else

If your country has Disney Plus, you can tune into every single episode. If not, you'll be needing a VPN.

Got Disney Plus in your area? Watching The Clone Wars is as easy as grabbing a membership. But if you don't have access to it, either because it's not out in your region or due to you going on holiday overseas, a VPN (or 'Virtual Private Network') would be your best bet. These clever systems hide your location from the web for security reasons - no-one is able to track your data or pilfer your details - but they also allow you to overcome geo-blocking. This is a process whereby certain regions aren't allowed to access content, which is obviously a pain if you're on your vacation and aren't able to access streaming services due to them being blocked in that part of the world.

