How to watch Soul online and on TV around the world - see the Oscar winner for less

Now that it's won an Oscar gong for best animation, you might be wondering how to watch Soul online. Fortunately, it's not all that complicated. The film is exclusive to the Disney Plus streaming service, so you just need to pick up a membership if you want to stream Soul.
- Disney Plus: See deals and offers here
Unlike other films that didn't manage to hit theatres, you don't need to pay anything extra if you want to watch Soul online. Instead, it's available as part of a normal Disney Plus membership. Basically, all you need to do is pay for Disney Plus and it'll handle the rest - at the press of a few buttons, you can stream Soul right now.
Just remember, you will only be able to stream Soul on Disney Plus. It's not available anywhere else, so it's either Disney Plus or nothing when it comes to being able to watch Soul online.
And you'll want to. This is a Pixar movie from the folks that brought us Toy Story, Inside Out, and more, so it's all kinds of heart-warming. Telling the story of a musician who dies before his time and tries to find his way back to the world of the living, it's arguably a classic in the making.
Let's get started, shall we? You'll find the full suite of Disney Plus sign-up deals below.
Watch Soul - US
Disney Plus | $7.99 per month
Want to stream Soul? It's only available on Disney Plus. Don't worry, though - this deal is the cheapest way to get it. A standard month is just $7.99 for hundreds of hours of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and more, so you're getting good value for money. Want to make your cash go even further? There's currently a bundle that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month (or $19.99p/m without Hulu ads). That's our favorite offer so far, and it's comfortably the best Disney Plus bundle we've seen to date.
View Deal
Watch Soul - Canada
Disney Plus | $11.99 per month
Want to watch Soul? Good news - it's as easy as signing up to Disney Plus. Now that the Disney Plus free trial is no more, a monthly membership is the cheapest way of getting your hands on the movie. And everything else Disney Plus has to offer, of course.
View Deal
Watch Soul - UK
Disney Plus | £7.99 per month
For UK readers wanting to stream Soul and see what all the fuss is about, this is how to do it. You can either pay £7.99 per month for the normal monthly membership or a one-off sum of £79.90 for a whole year of the service. No matter which one you go for, you'll get all the same movies, documentaries, and shows for your trouble.
View Deal
Watch Soul - Australia
Disney Plus | $11.99 per month
Hunting down Soul in Australia? As with every other part of the world, you'll find it on Disney Plus - easy. Just grab a basic monthly membership and you can watch Soul. Simple! Not that Soul is the only reason to invest. You'll also get access to the likes of Frozen 2, The Simpsons, Avengers, and more with this subscription. The service is jam-packed with content.
View Deal
Watch Soul - India
Disney Plus with Hotstar (Premium) | ₹299 per month / ₹1499 a year
If you want to watch Soul in India, Disney Plus Hotstar bundles are the only way to do it. You're getting good value for your money, though. Along with Disney Plus access on the Premium tier, you're also getting multiplex and new Indian movies to go with Hotstar specials, no ads, and Full HD streaming with Dolby 5.1 audio. Content is available in English or with several dubbed options. What's more, the annual option saves you a massive ₹2088 a year compared to paying the ₹299 monthly fees.
View Deal
Other regions
Watch Disney Plus in your area
If you have Disney Plus in you region, you'll find Soul there - it's available wherever Disney Plus is, including Germany, Spain, and Italy. Unable to sign up? Don't panic just yet. Although release dates for the rest of the world are staggered, you won't have long to wait if your area doesn't have Disney Plus right now. Disney has promised a rollout in most areas within the next year or so. In other words, you'll be getting your fill of Disney in no time.
View Deal
Want more?
Want more details about the streaming service? We've got the full scoop in our Disney Plus review, including how it stacks up against the competition.
As for anyone hoping to upgrade their setup in the next few months, be sure to check in with the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers) and the best gaming sound system. That way you'll be able to show off Soul and everything else Disney Plus has to offer at their best.
For other streaming services, be sure to check out our guides to the latest Hulu bundle deals, HBO Max prices, and the latest ESPN Plus costs and bundles.
- Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Watch WandaVision
- Stream Iron Man
- Watch Captain America
- Watch Thor
- Watch Black Panther
- Watch Raya and the Last Dragon
- Watch The Simpsons
- Watch Onward
- Watch Frozen 2
- Watch The Mandalorian
- Watch Hocus Pocus
- Watch The Greatest Showman
- Watch Black is King
- Watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Stream Muppets Now
- Stream Hamilton
For other essential family pastimes, don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, and the top board games for families.