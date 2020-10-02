Watch Onward online right now - here's how to stream Onward around the world

A bit of cheering up wouldn't go amiss right now, so it might interest you to hear that you can watch Onward online via Disney Plus right now if you live in the US, UK, Canada, or Australia. Because British viewers have had to wait to stream Onward for so long, that's a big deal - they've only just gained access to the movie.

Disney Plus: See deals and offers here

Wondering why can we watch Onward online? Coronavirus has taken a sledgehammer to normality, so Disney announced that it'd be possible to stream Onward in the US, Australia, and Canada via their streaming service, Disney Plus. As such, all you need to stream Onward is a Disney Plus sign-up . Once you've got a membership, you're then free to watch it as often as you'd like.

For the UK, you'll get your chance to watch Onward online as of tomorrow - it's finally arriving on the British version of Disney Plus this October 2 (frankly, it's about time). If you're curious about why it took so long, we suspect rights agreements were to blame.

Taking place in a fantasy world where magic has been replaced by modern tech like electricity, cars, and TV, Onward follows two brothers who discover that they can resurrect their dearly departed dad with his wizard's staff. Unfortunately for them, the spell goes wrong and only his bottom half materializes. This leads the trio on an epic quest to fix their mistake. It's a heart-warming story that takes plenty of cues from the best tabletop RPGs; Pixar have clearly gotten more than a few games like the D&D Starter Set under their belt.

It's not the only thing worth watching on Disney Plus, of course. You can watch The Simpsons online (30 seasons of it), dabble in some Star Wars, and watch Frozen 2 online as well. In other words? Disney Plus is packed with things to see, and we'd argue it's well worth the money - even if you only get a single month's membership and cancel the subscription once you're done.

So let's get down to it: here's how to stream Onward right away.

Watch Onward online - US

Disney Plus | $6.99 per month

Onward has landed on Disney Plus very early thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, and you can watch it right now if you have a membership. Sweet! There's plenty of content to keep you busy once you've finished Onward, too. Frozen 2 can be found on Disney Plus, Marvel films are present and correct, and Star Wars of all kinds is available as well. At $6.99 per month, that's not bad value for money. Speaking of which, don't forget about Disney's alternative offer - you can get a bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month.

View Deal

Watch Onward online - Canada

Disney Plus | $9.99 per month

If you fancy watching Onward in Canada, we've got good news - you can with a Disney Plus membership. Thanks to coronavirus shutting down theatres, Onward has arrived in our homes a little early; much like US Disney Plus, Pixar's latest is available well ahead of time. Better still, you can watch it even if you sign up for the seven day free trial. Once you're done with Onward, you'll definitely be kept busy; Disney films obviously make up the bulk of Disney Plus, but Marvel and Star Wars movies are also available.View Deal

Watch Onward online - UK

Watch Onward online - Australia

Disney Plus | $8.99 per month

You can now watch Onward online via Disney Plus - hooray! We're not sure what changed, but the movie is now available to stream as often as you'd like if you're a member. That's worth getting excited about - Onward is a great movie and an excellent Pixar flick for the collection. It's heart-warming, funny, and all kinds of nerdy. Basically? Pixar at its best.View Deal

How to stream Onward online anywhere else

Watch Disney Plus in your area

If your country has Disney Plus, we're holding out hope you'll be able to watch Onward on it before long. Although the movie has only been released on the US and Canadian versions of the streaming service right now, there's no reason to believe other regions won't follow in time. As such, keep an eye on this page for more info. We'll update it as and when we know more. Stay tuned!View Deal

Want more?

If you're still not convinced by Disney Plus, be sure to visit our full Disney Plus review to see how it compares to the competition.

Meanwhile, anyone hoping to upgrade their setup should take a look at the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers). It's full of recommendations for affordable or premium 4K screens, all of which will work brilliantly with your consoles, Disney Plus, and the best gaming sound system.