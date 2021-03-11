How to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier online and on TV around the world

How do you watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? If you're not sure how to catch up with the latest chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's easy - all you need is Disney Plus. The series is exclusive to the Disney streaming service.

That means it's impossible to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier anywhere else; you just won't be able to see it without an active Disney Plus sign-up. Fortunately, getting a membership isn't expensive. A standard month costs $6.99 in the US, £7.99 in the UK, and $11.99 in both Canada and Australia. And because you're not tied into a contract, you can cancel your subscription at any time, which means you can stream The Falcon and the Winter Soldier without breaking the bank.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Solider's story in order

Set after the events of Endgame, this new series follows Sam Wilson (AKA Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (also known as the Winter Soldier) in a world without Captain America - and one in which Steve Rogers has passed his iconic shield to the Falcon. But the US government has its own idea about the heir to Cap's legacy, and an old foe has returned to make life miserable for everyone...

If you're curious about the viewing order for the Falcon and the Winter Soldier's story so far, in terms of the Marvel films it goes like this:

If you're curious about the viewing order for the Falcon and the Winter Soldier's story so far, in terms of the Marvel films it goes like this:

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - US

Disney Plus | $6.99 per month

Disney Plus is the only way to stream The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - the miniseries is exclusive to the streaming platform. As such, the cheapest offer would have to be the monthly $6.99 subscription. New episodes drop weekly, so you'll need a couple of months to see it all (just be aware that a Disney Plus price increase is on the way, so the new monthly cost will be $7.99 after March). If you want maximum bang for buck, though, an alternative Disney Plus deal is on offer too: you can pick up a bundle that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $12.99 per month or $18.99 for no Hulu ads ($13.99p/m and $19.99p/m respectively after March).

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Canada

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

Based in Canada? Being able to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is as easy as grabbing Disney Plus. Because new episodes drop each week, getting a couple of months for $11.99 p/m will be enough to see the series in its entirety. It's certainly the cheapest option now that the Disney Plus free trial has disappeared.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - UK

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Australia

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

Where can you stream The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in Australia? You guessed it - on Disney Plus. The entire series is a Disney Plus exclusive, and the cheapest way of getting each episode would be the $11.99 per month subscription (or $12.99p/m in New Zealand). Want maximum value for money, on the other hand? The $119.99 annual membership is the way to go.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - India

Disney Plus with Hotstar (Premium) | ₹299 per month / ₹1499 a year

If you want to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in India, Disney Plus Hotstar bundles are the only ways to do it. It's pretty great value for money, all things considered: as well as Disney Plus access on the Premium tier, you get multiplex and new Indian movies to go with Hotstar specials, no ads, and Full HD streaming with Dolby 5.1 audio. Content is available in English or with several dubbed options. Grab the annual option and it's even better - you're saving a massive ₹2088 a year compared to paying the ₹299 monthly fees.

Other regions

If you have Disney Plus in your region, you can watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier there. Those who don't have access to Disney Plus in their country yet shouldn't worry - the House of Mouse has promised that the service will be launching across the world over the next year or so.

