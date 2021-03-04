How to watch Raya and the Last Dragon - where can you stream the new Disney movie?

Wondering how to watch Raya and the Last Dragon? Considering everything that's going on right now, visiting theaters (if they're even open near you, of course) might not be at the top of your priority list. Luckily, it's possible to stream Raya and the Last Dragon via Disney Plus this Friday, March 5 2021. If you've got an existing membership, all you need to do is buy a digital pass on Premier Access.

Disney Plus: See deals and offers here

So long as you already have a Disney Plus sign-up, you'll be able to watch Raya and the Last Dragon as often as you like after paying the one-off Premier Access fee of $29.99 / £19.99 / AU$34.99.

What is Premier Access, though? Think of it as going to the cinema - it's the cost of tickets for everyone in your household. However, this way you can watch Raya and the Last Dragon from the comfort of your own home. Unlike rentals or view-on-demand services (like the one in place for international readers hoping to watch the Snyder Cut), there's no expiry date either; once you've paid, you can stream Raya and the Last Dragon as much or as little as you want.

However, it's worth bearing in mind that you won't be able to buy the Premier Access offer after May 5 2021. Unless you've already paid for it (in which case you'll still be able to stream Raya and the Last Dragon so long as you're an active Disney Plus subscriber), it'll disappear until the movie becomes available for all Disney Plus members this June 4.

Taking place 500 years after the world's dragons sacrificed themselves to save everyone from evil, the story follows lone warrior Raya on her quest to find the last surviving dragon and stop that same evil from rising again. The film stars Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, and Benedict Wong.

Sold? Here's how to watch Raya and the Last Dragon, along with a few Disney Plus bundles to get you maximum value for money.

Watch Raya and the Last Dragon - US

Watch Raya and the Last Dragon - Canada

Premier Access | $34.99 one-off payment

NOTE: You need an active Disney Plus subscription ($11.99 per month or $119.99 for a year) to access this deal.

Already a Disney Plus member? Pay this one-off Premier Access fee and you'll be able to stream Raya and the Last Dragon to your heart's content. This offer ends May 5 2021, but those who bought the film will still be able to watch it.

View Deal

Watch Raya and the Last Dragon - UK

Premier Access | £19.99 one-off payment

NOTE: You need an active Disney Plus subscription (£7.99 per month or £79.90 for a year) to access this deal.

If you've already got a Disney Plus membership, you just need to pay the £20 one-off Premier Access fee to stream Raya and the Last Dragon. You can then watch it as much as you want, even after the offer ends on 5 May.

View Deal

Watch Raya and the Last Dragon - Australia

Premier Access | $34.99 one-off payment

NOTE: You need an active Disney Plus subscription ($11.99 per month or $119.99 for a year) to access this deal.

Have a Disney Plus membership already? Just grab the $35 Premier Access deal and you can watch Raya and the Last Dragon right away. It's then yours to stream even after the offer ends on May 5.

View Deal

Stream Raya and the Last Dragon everywhere else

Watch Disney Plus in your area

If your country has Disney Plus, you should be able to get Premier Access and watch Raya and the Last Dragon. For example, India, Japan, Korea, and beyond are all getting the film this March 5. And if not, you won't have to wait long - you should be able to stream Raya and the Last Dragon via a normal Disney Plus subscription as of June 4 2021. We'll update this page as and when we know more!

View Deal

Want more?

If you're still not convinced by Disney Plus, be sure to visit our full Disney Plus review. It breaks down how the streaming service compares to the competition, not to mention whether it's worth your time and money.

Meanwhile, anyone hoping to upgrade their setup should take a look at the best gaming TVs (the UK version is available here). It's full of recommendations for affordable or premium 4K screens, all of which will work brilliantly with your consoles, Disney Plus, and the best gaming sound system.

You can also find some of our other guides below.

For other essential family pastimes, don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, and the top board games for families.