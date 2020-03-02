How to watch Iron Man online and on TV around the world

Tony Stark played a huge role in Avengers: Endgame, so you may be wondering how you can watch Iron Man online and get your fix of the billionaire playboy philanthropist's full story. Fortunately for us, it's not all that difficult.

If you want to watch Iron Man online, you basically need Disney Plus. The character's solo movies - Iron Man, Iron Man 2, and Iron Man 3 - can all be found on the streaming service alongside each Avengers film. His co-starring role in Captain America: Civil War is also available there, bringing us what is nearly the complete Tony Stark saga from beginning to end (barring Spider-Man: Homecoming and a small post-credits scene at the end of The Incredible Hulk, anyway). And because the Disney Plus price isn't all that high, you can binge each instalment on a budget… particularly if you make the most of the seven-day Disney Plus free trial .

Live in a part of the world that doesn't have a Disney Plus sign-up yet? Don't worry - we've got handy tricks for seeing each instalment of Iron Man below (particularly if you want to know how to watch The Mandalorian or how to watch The Simpsons online as well). Just scroll down to the bottom of the page and you'll get all the info you need to catch up with the founding Avenger no matter where you are.

How to watch Iron Man online - US

Disney Plus | $6.99 per month

Disney Plus is the easiest way to watch any Iron Man movie in the US, at least when it comes to streaming services. Sign up here.

Based in the United States? Getting hold of the complete Iron Man saga isn't too tricky - all you need is a Disney Plus membership. You'll find every instalment there, including each Avengers film. At just $6.99 per month, it's not unreasonable value for money either.

There's an alternative Disney Plus deal on offer, too; you can pick up a bundle that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month. That's loads of content to keep you busy beyond the Marvel universe.

How to watch Iron Man online - UK

Iron Man can be found in all his glory on Disney Plus UK. And because we now know the Disney Plus UK price (an oh-so-cheap £5.99 per month or £59.99 for a year), it's hardly going to break the bank either. Especially with the limited offer they're running at the moment; there's a discounted pre-order deal that gets you 12 months of the service for less than normal. Take the plunge and you'll also be able to watch Disney Plus UK right now using a VPN.

How to watch Iron Man online anywhere else

Watch Disney Plus in your area

If your country has Disney Plus, you can tune into the Iron Man films there. If not, you'll be needing a VPN (see below).

Got Disney Plus in your area? Watching Iron Man is as easy as grabbing a membership. But if you don't have access to it, either because it's not out in your region or due to you going on holiday overseas, a VPN (or 'Virtual Private Network') would be your best bet. These clever systems hide your location from the web for security reasons - no-one is able to track your data or pilfer your details - but they also allow you to overcome geo-blocking. This is a process whereby certain regions aren't allowed to access content, which is obviously a pain if you're on your vacation and aren't able to access streaming services due to them being blocked in that part of the world.

With that in mind, we've listed our favorite VPN service below, ExpressVPN. For a broader range, mosey on over to our guide to the best VPN for Netflix . This a decent time to take a look at Express VPN though as there's a superb offer on where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too).

ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you.