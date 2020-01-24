Disney Plus gift cards: delivery, info, prices, and alternatives explained

Disney Plus gift cards were a big hit over the holidays, and they'll make a fantastic all-year-round present for birthdays, Valentine's (hint hint!), anniversaries, or just because. As such, we've got the full low-down on how to get your hands on one right here.

As things stand, the only option Disney is putting out at the moment is a 1-year Disney Plus gift card subscription priced at $69.99. This actually saves about $14 compared to paying for the new streaming service monthly, so you're effectively getting two months for free by buying a year upfront.

As with many 'gift cards' nowadays, it will be delivered digitally in email form rather than as a physical card. This is fantastic for last-minute gifts when you don't have time to wait for postal delivery. You can get the code delivered to yourself, giving you the option to print out the Disney Plus gift code email so you can put it in a card (or you could write the code into one) or you can arrange for the email to be sent directly to the recipient on a date of your choice.

Important note: these Disney Plus gift cards can only be activated by new subscribers. So if the recipient already has Disney Plus, or has at some point since launch a few months back, you'll have to pass on this as a gift option. Thanks, Disney.

Disney Plus gift card - USA

Disney Plus gift card (1 year) | $69.99 at Disney Plus

Digital delivery on a date of your choosing makes timing for special occasions super simple, whether that's a while away or today. Plus, you're essentially getting two months for free by buying a year upfront.View Deal

Heads up, US shoppers - because it's primarily available online, you'll be hard-pressed to get the gift subscription card in physical form. In fact, the only place you'll find an actual, hold-it-in-your-hands card rather than as a code is at select Disney Stores. It's also worth noting that the Disney Plus gift card is not available at third-party merchants or in supermarkets yet either, so grabbing it at the link above is the only way you'll be able to pick one up.

It's worth doing, though. Disney Plus sign-up deals have been a big hit in the States since launching, with fans eagerly diving into the huge back-catalogue of classic Disney movies, every season of The Simpsons, and one of our personal favorites, the new live-action Star Wars show, The Mandalorian. New content is being added all the time too, with the latest Disney movies and a raft of new Marvel TV shows deep into production already. The Mandalorian season 2 is on its way too.

If you're wanting to check out Disney Plus yourself, then there are plenty of Disney Plus deals for you in the US so far. A week-long Disney Plus free trial is another option too. Otherwise, take a look below at the best bundles below:

Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN+ | $12.99 per month

This is our favorite offer going for Disney Plus as it bundles the excellent Hulu and ESPN+ streaming services too at a seriously low price. Hulu in particular compliments Disney Plus by offering more adult-friendly content like Castle Rock, Blackish, The Handmaid's Tale, Family Guy, and much more. It's a rolling monthly contract too, so you can cancel at any time.

View Deal

Disney Plus monthly | $6.99 per month

If you want the simplest and cheapest option for checking out the range of Disney Plus content with no long term commitment then this rolling monthly deal is the one for you as you can cancel at any time. You also have the option of paying for a year upfront, which saves you nearly $14 compared to paying monthly for a year.

View Deal

Verizon with a free year of Disney Plus

If you were needing to upgrade your mobile data plan soon anyway and Verizon is your network of choice, be sure to take advantage of these offers that provide a year of Disney Plus for FREE.

View Deal

Disney Plus gift card - worldwide

Unfortunately, Disney Plus gift cards have not been released in other territories like Canada, Australia, or the Netherlands yet. We expect Disney might be waiting until the service has been rolled out in more countries before sorting this out. The Disney Plus UK release date was updated recently along with more EU nations.

Want to watch Disney Plus outside of the US?

Don't live in the USA or leaving the country for a while and don't want to miss out on the action? That's ok, as Express VPN allows members to access their Disney Plus content in countries where the service is not available yet.