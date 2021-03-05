How to watch WandaVision online - stream the entire season for less

Want to watch WandaVision? This is the perfect opportunity. The full nine-episode season is now available on Disney Plus, so all you need is a membership if you're planning to stream WandaVision from start to finish.

Disney Plus: See deals and offers here

Hoping to watch WandaVision somewhere else? Sorry, no can do. Because the show is a Disney Plus exclusive, it won't appear on any other service. That means you've got no choice but to grab a Disney Plus sign-up if you want to stream WandaVision (barring an eventual DVD or Blu-ray release, anyway). Luckily enough for Marvel fans, th; this is supposed to be crucial to the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward, so keeping up with Wanda Maximoff and her android beau will set you up nicely for Marvel Phase 4.

Disney Plus isn't all that expensive, either. Memberships are generally less than a Standard HD month of Netflix, and you can always cancel once you've been able to watch WandaVision in full.

Watch Wanda and Vision's story in order

Set after the events of Endgame, each episode of WandaVision takes on a different sitcom era and sees Wanda living out a life of married bliss with Vision. Things aren't as they seem, though. Why are the pair living through comedies from the 50s, 60s, and beyond? And how is Vision alive again, ready to play house with his great love? Something fishy is going on, and the series is about solving that mystery.

If you're curious about WandaVision's place in Wanda and Vision's story so far, here's the chronological viewing order:

For a more comprehensive look at how the Marvel Cinematic Universe saga fits together, don't miss our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

Ready to get started? We've listed a full suite of Disney Plus offers below.

Watch WandaVision - US

Disney Plus | $6.99 per month

Want to stream WandaVision? The series is only available on Disney Plus, and you won't find it anywhere else (unless it gets a DVD or Blu-ray release, that is). Don't worry, though. There's a cheap way of getting the streaming service via this monthly subscription - namely, a standard month of the service sets you back $6.99p/m. Aside from WandaVision, it gives access to hundreds of hours of TV, film, and documentaries. If your budget can stretch to it, there's also an offer that provides you with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $12.99 per month (the same cost as a Standard HD month of Netflix for triple the amount of content). That's our favorite deal so far, and it's comfortably the best Disney Plus bundle we've seen to date.

View Deal

Watch WandaVision - Canada

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

Want to watch WandaVision? Good news - it's as easy as signing up to Disney Plus for $11.99 per month (this is the best offer out there now that the Disney Plus free trial is no more). The series is available as we speak and has a run of nine episodes in total. Once you've finished, there are plenty of other shows and films to enjoy as well. The Mandalorian got another season in 2020, for example, and there are a load of other Disney properties to enjoy. Toy Story? Check. The Lion King? Check. Basically, you're not going to run out of things to watch any time soon.

View Deal

Watch WandaVision - UK

Disney Plus | £7.99 per month

If you're a UK reader that wants to stream WandaVision, this is the cheapest option available to you - a standard membership to Disney Plus for £7.99 per month. It'll let you watch WandaVision and everything else the Disney Plus library has to offer, ranging from Star Wars to National Geographic documentaries. If you think you're in this for the long haul, you can also pay a one-off sum of £79.90 for a whole year of the service (this saves you around £12 in the long run). Regardless of which deal you get, be it a monthly offer or a Disney Plus gift card, you've got a lot to look forward to. Besides everything currently on the service, there are loads of Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney shows in the pipeline - some of which are coming out this year. It's a real treasure-trove of content.

View Deal

Watch WandaVision - Australia

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

Hunting down ways to watch WandaVision in Australia? As with every other part of the world, you'll find it on Disney Plus - it's easy. Just grab a basic monthly membership for $11.99p/m and you can stream Wandavision. Not that the MCU series is the only reason to invest, of course. You'll also get access to the likes of Frozen 2, The Simpsons, Avengers, and more with this subscription. Lots is on the way, too. For example, an Obi-Wan show is in the works, as is a Loki series with Tom Hiddleston.

View Deal

Stream WandaVision around the world

Watch Disney Plus in your area

If you have Disney Plus in you region, you'll find WandaVision there - it's available wherever Disney Plus is, including Germany, Spain, and Italy. Unable to sign up? Don't panic just yet. Although release dates for the rest of the world are staggered, you won't have long to wait if your area doesn't have Disney Plus right now. Disney has promised a rollout in most areas within the next year or so. In other words, you'll be getting your fill of Disney in no time. Good news, right?

View Deal

Want more?

Want more details about the streaming service? We've got the full scoop in our Disney Plus review, including how it stacks up against the competition. If you're curious as to why it seems more expensive than before, on the other hand, you'll find an answer in our guide to the Disney Plus price increase.

As for anyone hoping to upgrade their setup in the next few months, be sure to check in with the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers) and the best gaming sound system. That way you'll be able to show off WandaVision and everything else Disney Plus has to offer at their best.

Don't forget about our other streaming guides, too; you can find info on the latest Hulu bundle deals, HBO Max prices, or ESPN Plus costs and bundles via these write-ups. We've also got the full lowdown on Disney Plus Premier Access if you'd like to find out what it offers.

For other essential family pastimes, don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, and the top board games for families.