Stream Muppets Now online - how to watch the new TV show

The Muppets haven't graced TV screens for a while, so it's a big deal that we'll be able to stream Muppets Now online as of July 31 2020. It's easy to get hold of, too. All you need is a Disney Plus membership - grab a subscription and you'll be able to watch Muppets Now online at the press of a button.

Disney Plus: See deals and offers here

Want to stream Muppets Now online while keeping the cost down? Don't worry - luckily for us, Disney Plus sign-up deals are pretty cheap across the world. We've listed the best offers below, including one that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month. That means you can watch Muppets Now before pivoting seamlessly to some football, grown-up dramas, and more.

The new six-episode mini-series brings the Muppets back to their '80s and '90s roots with a variety show featuring unscripted, off-the-cuff sketches. This time, Scooter is rushing to upload the new streaming series and must avoid "spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars, and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed" on his mission.

It's just the latest addition to an ever-improving lineup on Disney Plus. Namely, you can stream Black is King on the same day or stream Hamilton online if you're in the mood for a musical. What's more, you can stream The Simpsons (30 full seasons) through Disney Plus as well.

Ready to get started? We've got everything you need to stream Muppets Now below.

Stream Muppets Now - US

Disney Plus | $6.99 per month

Want to stream Muppets Now in the United States? Disney Plus is the only way. Because it's an exclusive Disney Plus original, you'll need to get a membership to the streaming service if you'd like to watch the series. Fortunately, you can grab a standard month for just $6.99. And once you're finished, you can always cancel - there's no contract. Keen to nab maximum value for money? There's an offer that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month. It's easily the top Disney Plus bundle around.View Deal

Stream Muppets Now - Canada

Disney Plus | $9.99 per month

Keen to watch Muppets Now online? Don't worry, it's easy. Simply grab a single month of the Disney Plus streaming service and you're away. You can always cancel before the next month rolls over if you don't fancy sticking around, too. Interested in keeping your Disney Plus membership? You won't be bored. Besides the ability to stream Muppets Now, Disney Plus also features hit shows like The Mandalorian and 30 seasons of The Simpsons.View Deal

Stream Muppets Now - UK

Disney Plus | £5.99 per month

Good news, everyone! Unlike some other Disney Plus exclusives - we can't watch Onward online in Britain, for example - we can stream Muppets now for just under £6. That doesn't mean there's a lack of content to binge on, of course. Disney Plus is armed with everything from Star Wars and Marvel to Pixar movies. That means you can stream Muppets Now before switching to hundreds of hours of content from your favourite franchises.View Deal

Stream Muppets Now - Australia

Disney Plus | $8.99 per month

Looking to stream Muppets Now in Australia? No problem - you can watch Muppets Now online via Disney Plus for less than $10. That'll get you a single month's membership, and you can decide whether you want to continue once you've binged the first season (a sub is easy to cancel). We'd say it's worth keeping a Disney Plus subscription, personally speaking; there's a lot to watch on the service, ranging from Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian to an upcoming Loki series with Tom Hiddleston.View Deal

Watch Muppets Now online everywhere else

Watch Disney Plus in your area

Got Disney Plus in your region? You should be able to stream Muppets Now. Because the show is a Disney Plus exclusive, you'll be able to watch Muppets Now online via the service no matter where you are in the world. Unable to sign up because Disney Plus isn't available in your region? Don't worry - Disney Plus release dates for the rest of the globe are staggered, but the company has promised a rollout in most areas within the next year or so.

Want more?

Unsure of whether to invest in the streaming service? You can get the full verdict in our Disney Plus review, including thoughts on its library, upcoming releases, and how it compares to rivals like Netflix.

As for those who are keen to upgrade their setup, don't forget about our guide to the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers). It's packed with affordable and top-tier 4K screens there that'll show off everything on Disney Plus at their best (particularly if you have the best gaming sound system as well).