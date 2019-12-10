New GTA Online radio station coming this week: iFruit Radio

On the heels of the GTA Online Diamond Casino mega-Heist, today Rockstar announced a new radio station coming to its crime sim. It's called iFruit Radio, and like the Diamond Casino Heist, it will arrive on Thursday, December 12. It's the game's 21st radio station, and it will be available in GTA Online and GTA 5 itself.
"Cherry-picked by Danny Brown and special guests including UK rapper Skepta, iFruit Radio features 27 tracks from artists including DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Denzel Curry & YBN Cordae, City Girls, Skepta & AJ Tracey, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib and many more," Rockstar says, "including exclusive tracks and debuts from Baauer x Channel Tres ft Danny Brown and slowthai."
Here's the full tracklist for those wondering:
- Baauer and Channel Tres feat. Danny Brown – Ready to Go
- Megan Thee Stallion ft DaBaby – Cash Shit
- Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Crime Pays
- Skepta ft Nafe Smalls – Greaze Mode
- Pop Smoke – 100K on the Coupe
- slowthai – I Need
- Danny Brown – Dance In The Water
- The Egyptian Lover – Everything She Wants
- Burna Boy ft Zlatan – Killin Dem
- Skepta & AJ Tracey – Kiss and Tell
- D-Block Europe – Kitchen Kings
- JME ft Giggs – Knock Your Block Off
- Travis Scott – HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
- Yung Thug ft Gunna and Travis Scott – Hot (Remix)
- DaBaby ft Kevin Gates – POP STAR
- Kranium feat AJ Tracey – Money In The Bank
- J Hus – Must Be
- D Double E & Watch the Ride ft DJ Die, Dismantle and DJ Randall – Original Format
- Shoreline Mafia – Wings
- Alkaline – With the Thing
- Headie One ft Skepta – Back to Basics (Floating Points Remix)
- City Girls – Act Up
- Denzel Curry & YBN Cordae – Alienz
- Koffee ft Gunna – W
- DaBaby – BOP
- Naira Marley – Opotoyi (Marlians)
- ScHoolboy Q – Numb Numb Juice
- ESSIE GANG ft SQ Diesel – Pattern Chanel
