Fortnite Meowscles' Mischief challenges: How to complete his tasks and unlock the Shadow or Ghost Meowscles style

We've now made it to week 5 of the season, so it's time for TNTina to move over as we welcome our hench feline Agent and their new set of Fortnite Meowscles' Mischief challenges to take on. The process is still the same as with the previous tasks set in in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, so over the next two weeks you'll receive a total of 20 challenges to complete this strongcat's mission. There's a cat-like theme running through them, so be prepared to eat fish, jump out of boxes, and fall from a great height while landing on your feet, as well as the usual Fortnite location visiting assignments. For those looking to level up their battle pass, you've got a chunky 40,000 Season XP available for each task ticked off the list. Read on for everything you need to know about how to clear the Fortnite Meowscles' Mischief challenges, as well as detailing how you can unlock the Fortnite Meowscles Shadow or Ghost style.

How to find the Fortnite Meowscles' Mischief challenges

You'll find the Fortnite Meowscles' Mischief challenges listed on the Challenge Table, situated in the main HQ screen within the Battle Pass menu. Switch across the tabs along the top of the screen until you see Meowscles' Mischief, which will then place markers around the map to indicate the areas where challenges can be completed – handily this screen has now been updated so you can see all of the Fortnite Meowscles' Mischief challenges by selecting the icon in the bottom left corner of the map screen. There may be some challenges that have more than one map marker in place, because they span several different locations.

Fortnite Meowscles' Mischief challenges week 5

Search Chests at Misty Meadows or Salty Springs (10)

This challenge doesn't really need any explanation, so head to whichever location is furthest away from the battle bus route and start hunting down ten of those chests.

Eliminate players with Assault Rifles from at least 50 meters (5)

Grab an assault rifle in Team Rumble mode then start taking down opponents, or try a more competitive mode if you're feeling confident in your abilities.

Consume fish to gain health or shields (400)

There are three different types of fish you can eat:

Small Fry: +25 health (to a maximum of 75)

Flopper: +50 health

Slurpfish: +50 health or shield

You can catch these at fishing spots (the white rippling circles in water), and also find them in Fortnite ice boxes which are the chiller units that can be searched like chests. You can carry these around in your inventory and consume when required, if you end up with more than you can use.

Deal damage to players while using Creepin Cardboard (200)

Creepin Cardboard is a new item players can use to hide in, then pop out of by aiming to attack opponents. There are normally plenty of them around, but if you're struggling to find some Creepin Cardboard then head to the Box Factory in map grid G7, just northwest of the [redacted] area.

Survive a fall from at least 5 stories high (9)

The easiest way to reach the required height for this is to build five ramp sections in a row, then drop from the top of it. As you'll need to do this a number of times, Team Rumble is the best mode to tackle it.

Deal damage to Henchmen with Pickaxes (100)

Although you can attack Henchmen with pickaxes at any time, it's probably best not to while they have the ability to shoot you. Knock them first, then run up and finish them off with your pickaxe to rack up the damage.

Visit Coral Cove, Stack Shack, and Crash Site without swimming in a single match (1)

If you're trying to Fortnite visit Coral Cove, Stack Shack, and Crash Site without swimming in a single match then we have a separate guide covering this, and our main advice is to stay out of the water because as soon as you go in the challenge is voided for that match.

Kick a soccer ball 100 meters (100)

The key to Fortnite kick a soccer ball 100 meters is finding a ball in a good starting position, and we've got details of a mountain with one on top just waiting to be yeeted off the side.

Deal damage to players using Miniguns (400)

As one of the Fortnite new and unvaulted weapons making a return to the game, you'll find miniguns as floor loot, in chests, or carried by certain Henchmen. If you can find one in Team Rumble then you won't lose it if you get eliminated, giving you ample opportunity to build up damage.

Visit Shipwreck Cove, Yacht, and Flopper Pond (3)

To wrap things up we have a classic sightseeing mission, so make your way to the Fortnite Shipwreck Cove, Yacht, and Flopper Pond locations to tick them off.

Fortnite Meowscles' Mischief challenges week 6

Meowscles Mischief Challenges! pic.twitter.com/hGBvKuAIJMMarch 17, 2020

Although they're not officially released until March 26, thanks to the files being leaked early we know what is coming for week 6:

Search Chests at Frenzy Farm or Steamy Stacks (10)

Deal damage to players using Assault Rifles (1,000)

Search a chest within 10 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus (10)

Deal damage to players while riding in a Choppa (200)

Catch a weapon, a can, and a fish (3)

Eliminate opponents at the Yacht or Salty Springs (5)

Destroy dog houses (3)

Block damage with a Decoy Grenade (100)

Dance at Lake Canoe, Camp Cod, and Rainbow Rentals (3)

Ride the Steamy Stacks, a Zipline, and use a Secret Passage in a single match (1)

How to unlock the Fortnite Meowscles SHADOW or GHOST style

You can access the Fortnite Meowscles SHADOW or GHOST style options by heading into the Agents menu from the main Battle Pass screen and choosing the third option for Meowscles. To unlock the style option you'll need to do the following three tasks:

Buy the Battle Pass

Reach Battle Pass Level 60

Complete 18 Meowscles Challenges

Once you've met all three requirements, you'll reveal Meowscles' final SHADOW mission and final GHOST mission. As with the previous agents, you'll have to select a side to complete the mission, which will award you with either the SHADOW or GHOST style, so make sure you choose carefully as you can't reverse this decision later.

