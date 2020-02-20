Fortnite Deadpool Challenges: How to complete the weekly challenges for Wade Wilson

The new season has arrived, and brought a whole load of new challenges with it, including the Fortnite Deadpool challenges. These involve tracking down the antihero's hidden lair within your Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 base, logging on to his computer with the super-secret password, then working your way through the weekly challenges presented there. With Deadpool joining Fortnite we were expecting something like this to be added, and no doubt completing these will lead to him unlocking as a playable character in Fortnite. Here's what you need to know to get started on the Fortnite Deadpool challenges.

Where to find the Fortnite Deadpool challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To access the Fortnite Deadpool challenges, you need to go to the Battle Pass tab of the main game menu then select the spinning fan next to the steps on the right hand side. This will take you through the vents into Deadpool's hidden lair, which definitely isn't an abandoned toilet. Here, you can select the computer sat on top of the sink, which will then reveal the weekly challenges.

Fortnite Deadpool challenges week 1

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Find Deadpool's letter to Epic Games

Don't thank the bus driver

(Image credit: Epic Games)

For week 1, the first Fortnite Deadpool challenge is to find Deadpool's letter to Epic Games, which simply involves selecting the item on the floor towards the bottom left of the screen and reading it.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

This then unlocks the second Fortnite Deadpool challenge, which instructs you to not thank the bus driver. Fight your impulse for politeness by avoiding pressing down on the d-pad as you ride in on the battle bus at the start of a match, and you'll be done with this in no time.

That's it, you're finished for week 1. We'll have more updates over the season as further Fortnite Deadpool challenges unlock, and maybe they'll even be a little less basic as the weeks roll on.

