Fortnite Midas' Mission challenges: How to finish his tasks and unlock the SHADOW or GHOST Midas style

We've arrived in Week 9 of the season, which means it's time to say hello to the final Agent on the roster and check out the Fortnite Midas' Mission challenges they bring with them. This golden boy is going to see us through until the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, or at least until the end of the original ten week period. Unsurprisingly, there's a gold theme running through these tasks, so you'll be dealing with Legendary weapons and chests, earning Gold Medals, and looking for a golden llama, in addition to the usual Fortnite weapon damage and collecting activities.

Now that the season is starting to draw to a close, you should be ensuring you've reached the top tier of the battle pass by levelling up to 100, and with a sizeable 40,000 XP available for each assignment you clear on this list this will definitely help you on your way to that target. Read on and we'll show you everything you need to know to complete the Fortnite Midas' Mission challenges, plus we'll explain how to unlock the Fortnite Midas SHADOW or GHOST style.

How to find the Fortnite Midas' Mission challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As has become the established pattern this season, you'll find all of the Fortnite Midas' Mission challenges within the Battle Pass screen by selecting the Challenge Table in the centre. Shifting through the top tabs will bring you to the Midas' Mission entry, which then drops markers across the map to highlight the general locations to complete these challenges, with the bottom left icon showing all of the Fortnite Midas' Mission challenges in a single list. Be aware that some challenges will place several map markers as they either involve or can be completed in multiple locations, so don't get overwhelmed by the number of pointers on your screen!

Fortnite Midas' Mission challenges Week 9

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Search Chests in different Named Locations (5)

There are a total of 18 named locations across the island, and you need to search chests in five of them. Your options are:

Craggy Cliffs

Dirty Docks

Frenzy Farm

Holly Hedges

Lazy Lake

Misty Meadows

Pleasant Park

Retail Row

Salty Springs

Slurpy Swamp

Steamy Stacks

Sweaty Sands

Weeping Woods

The Agency

The Grotto

The Rig

The Shark

The Yacht

Deal damage to players with Sniper Rifles (300)

Team Rumble is the easiest mode to attempt this, so search chests early to try and obtain a sniper rifle then get yourself set up in a good position to deal damage – tucked in cover or even on top of a tree towards the edge of the circle is usually a good spot to pick opponents off from.

Upgrade a weapon to Legendary rarity at an Upgrade Bench (1)

To upgrade a weapon to Legendary (orange) rarity, you need to take an Epic (purple) gun to one of the Fortnite weapon upgrade benches then spend the relevant amount of materials to improve it. Again, Team Rumble is best for this as Epic weapons are much more common and you start each match with a decent supply of materials.

Search a Llama, Legendary Chest, or Supply Drop (1)

Fortnite llamas remain an elusive item to discover, as do legendary chests which are coloured blue and give off a different chime to regular chests. Searching a Supply Drop is your best bet here and, you guessed it, Team Rumble gives you the most opportunities to find and open a drop.

Deal damage to a Choppa with a passenger or pilot inside (100)

You'll find Fortnite helicopters at helipads in various locations around the map, but for this challenge you need to damage a Choppa with at least one player inside it. Hide yourself near one of those locations, and be ready to shoot the Choppa once someone climbs aboard.

Collect XP coins (5)

XP coins in different colours appear all over the island, and give off a recognisable chime when nearby. Grab five of them in total and you're golden.

Carry a giant pink teddy bear found in Risky Reels 100 meters (100)

To carry a Fortnite giant pink teddy bear, you need to head to Risky Reels near the middle of the island, then pick one up and lug it 100 meters.

Search Midas' golden llama between a junk yard, gas station, and an RV campsite (1)

The Fortnite Midas' golden llama location can be found between the three listed landmarks, and our separate guide pinpoints exactly where you need to go.

Gather Intel during Spy Games Operation matches (10)

The Fortnite Spy Games are the game modes such as Operation: Knockout, which appear towards the bottom of the mode list. These involve gathering Intel, and you'll need to play a few matches at least to collect 10 in total.

Earn Survival, Combat, or Scavenger Gold Medals (3)

You'll earn a Survival Gold Medal for reaching the final 10 players in Solo / Duos / Squads match, a Combat Gold Medal for getting at least 8 eliminations or assists in a match, and a Scavenger Gold Medal for searching 12 chests, llamas, or supply drops in a match. You need three in total, so it's up to you which you want to aim for, though Combat and Scavenger medals can both be racked up reasonably easily in Team Rumble.

Fortnite Midas' Mission challenges Week 10

Midas week 9 & 10 challenges pic.twitter.com/VTCbPoCiyeApril 15, 2020

The Week 10 Fortnite Midas' Mission challenges don't go live until Thursday April 23, but thanks to leaks we already know what they will be:

Eliminate players with a Shotgun, AR, and SMG (3)

Search Chests in different matches (7)

Eliminate a player or Henchman with a Legendary or Boss weapon (3)

Heal teammates with a Bandage Bazooka (200)

Dance within 10s of Knocking a Henchman (3)

Search different golden pipe wrenches (5)

Catch a fish while riding in a Choppa (3)

Deal damage to players or Henchmen at the Yacht and the Agency in a single match (2)

Visit The Agency, Hayman, and Greasy Graves in a single match (3)

Deal damage to Henchmen while disguised (100)

We'll have more information available on how to complete these challenges when they go live in-game.

How to unlock the Fortnite Midas SHADOW or GHOST style

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Your choices for the Fortnite Midas SHADOW or GHOST style are located under the Agent menu, in the top left corner of the Battle Pass screen. Once you're in there, select the fifth and final option for Midas – to earn the style options you'll need to meet three requirements first:

Buy the Battle Pass

Reach Battle Pass Level 100

Complete 18 Midas Challenges

When you've ticked off those three assignments, Midas' final SHADOW mission and final GHOST mission will unlock. As with the previous agents that have gone before, you'll need to decide which of the factions you want to side with then finish their mission, which then lets you use either the SHADOW or GHOST style for Midas. Once you complete this final task your choice is locked in, so make sure you've considered your options before choosing your path.

