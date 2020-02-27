How to steal security plans and deliver them to SHADOW or GHOST in Fortnite for Brutus' final mission

If you've been working your way through the first set of Agent challenges, then you may be wondering how to steal security plans and deliver them to SHADOW or GHOST in Fortnite. Once you've reached level 20 of the Battle Pass and completed at least 18 of Fortnite Brutus' Briefing challenges, you'll receive one final mission described as follows:

Steal security plans from The Rig, The Yacht, or The Shark and deliver them to SHADOW (1)

or

or Steal security plans from The Rig, The Yacht, or The Shark and deliver them to GHOST (1)

You'll need to take on this mission in Solo, Duos, or Squads, as it involves infiltrating one of the named bases and stealing security plans, before delivering them to one of the factions introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. The way to complete this task isn't obvious, as it involves some new mechanics which have only just been added to Fortnite, but if you follow this guide then we'll explain exactly how to steal security plans and deliver them to SHADOW or GHOST in Fortnite, so you can wrap up Brutus' final mission.

How to steal security plans from The Rig, The Yacht, or The Shark in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To steal the security plans, you need to access the Agent base then find a server, such as the one pictured above, which will then give you a prompt to retrieve the plans. It's easiest to do this if you visit one of the Fortnite phone booths first, so you can go about your business uninterrupted by the Henchmen.

The Yacht

Enter The Yacht via the bottom rear deck, then head through to the middle of the lower level where you'll find the servers.

The Shark

Go in through the mouth of The Shark, then head up the stairs and through the security door, before turning left where you'll find two rooms full of servers.

The Rig

We couldn't find the servers on our initial visit to The Rig, so check back for updates or use one of the other two locations.

How to deliver security plans to SHADOW or GHOST in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've got hold of the security plans, you need to deliver them to SHADOW or GHOST. Rather than heading to one of their safe houses, however, you need to drop the plans into one of the mailboxes that have appeared around the island. There should be at least one SHADOW and one GHOST drop in every named location, and although the map above isn't exhaustive it covers one of each for the areas nearest the bases where you'll be stealing the security plans.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Choose a dark (SHADOW) or light (GHOST) mailbox to drop the security plans into, and you'll have completed Brutus' final mission, locking in either the Brutus (SHADOW) or Brutus (GHOST) style for your agent.

