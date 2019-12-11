When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 start? Here's everything we know so far

We've had a couple of months to get used to the revamped battle royale, after the huge shake up that occurred for the current season, but with all of the missions now revealed could we be getting close to the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2? Or are we going to get some additional festive content to keep us going though the Holiday season? Considering the sheer scale of the changes introduced for Chapter 2, including a whole new island location and a complete overhaul of the gameplay mechanics, it's hard to imagine what the next step in the Fortnite evolution will be, but we can be sure that Epic have some new and exciting developments up their sleeves. If you're asking when does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 start, then read on for a round up of everything we know so far, including the expected start date.

When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 start?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

A Fortnite season normally lasts for around 10 weeks, although that has been subject to change in seasons of late and usually an extra week is added on the end for overtime. However, with the current season starting on Tuesday October 15, ten weeks from then would put the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 start date pretty much bang on Christmas Day! It was very unlikely that any big changes or updates would be happening over the Holiday season, which meant the current season would either be a little shorter or much longer that usual.

We now have confirmation from Epic that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 has been extended for an extra two months, with a new end date of "early February". This means that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 will start in February 2020, and the time between now and then will be filled with "even more content for you to unwrap, including new game features, free rewards and a live experience that you won’t want to miss" according to the Epic Fortnite blog.

How much will the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass cost?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you want to pick up the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass so you can unlock the full set of additional rewards, you'll need to spend 950 V-Bucks. The smallest bundle of V-Bucks is 1,000, and costs $9.99 / £7.99, which is all you need to unlock the Battle Pass. You can also gift the Battle Pass to a friend for $9.49 / £7.49, so if you really don't want to use V-Bucks (or just want to give someone a helping hand) then you can work this out with a buddy instead.

If you want to boost your start and get 25 Tiers of the Battle Pass included, you can upgrade and get the Battle Bundle, which costs 2,800 V-Bucks. That'll set you back $24.99 / £19.99 for the handily packaged 2,500 (+300 free) V-Buck bundle, which is exactly how much you'll need.

Of course, if you're wondering how to get free Fortnite V-Bucks, you can earn them throughout the current season, so just make sure that you've got 950 in the bank by the time the end of Chapter 2 Season 1 rolls around.

What will be in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There's currently no inkling as to where Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 will go, but we'll be keeping our eyes on everything that happens during the current season for clues. With such a huge change happening when the game transitioned into Chapter 2, which introduced brand new locations, features, and more, it's unlikely we'll see such a dramatic shift when moving into Season 2. As always, keep an eye on this page and we'll bring you all the big updates as they happen.

