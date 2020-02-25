Fortnite Maya's challenges: How to unlock all of the different styles and build your Maya

There have been a number of changes to the way challenges work in the new season, as the previous missions have been replaced with various different tasks, and these include the Fortnite Maya's challenges. Maya is one of the Agents introduced for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, and by completing her challenges you can unlock various customisation options to personalise her appearance, although once you select a look it becomes permanent and Fortnite players are not happy about locking in choices for the new Maya skin. If you want to open up every Fortnite customisation option for your Agent, then here's how you complete all of the Fortnite Maya's challenges.
Fortnite Season 2 trailers | Deadpool joining Fortnite | Fortnite Deadpool challenges | Fortnite Brutus' Briefing challenges | Fortnite new and unvaulted weapons | Fortnite vaults | Fortnite Henchmen and Agents | Fortnite phone booths | Fortnite Season 2 end date
How to find the Fortnite Maya's challenges
To get to the Fortnite Maya's challenges, you can go through the Upgrade Vault door in the top right of the Battle Pass hub screen then select Build Your Maya. You can also see the current challenges available by selecting the Challenge Table in your HQ and moving to the Maya's Challenges tab, which will show markers on the map for any location-specific challenge that may come up.
Fortnite Maya's challenges week 1
Fortnite Maya's challenges week 1 - Hairstyle
- Achieve AR Specialist by dealing 250 damage with Assault Rifles in a single match (5)
This should be fairly easy to complete in Team Rumble mode – grab yourself an assault rifle and start racking up hits on opponents until you see the AR Specialist award pop up on your screen, then repeat this in five matches.
Fortnite Maya Hairstyle options unlocked:
- Default
- Bob
- Ponytail
- Pixie
Fortnite Maya's challenges week 2
Fortnite Maya's challenges week 2 - Tattoos
- Place top 20 in a match (5)
You'll need to enter Solo, Duos, or Squads for this one – if you're struggling to reach that final 20, then dropping into Squads even as a solo player should help you out, because there are only around 25 teams to start with so you only need to outlast a few of them.
Fortnite Maya Tattoos options unlocked:
- Default
- Psychedelic
- Ink
- Flower
- Snake
Fortnite Maya's challenges week 3
Fortnite Maya's challenges week 3 - Sleeves
- [Challenge available in week 3]
Fortnite Maya Sleeves options unlocked:
- Default
- Sleeves
- Tank Top
Fortnite Maya's challenges week 4
Fortnite Maya's challenges week 4 - Boots
- [Challenge available in week 4]
Fortnite Maya Boots options unlocked:
- Default
- Boots 2
- Boots 3
- Boots 4
Fortnite Maya's challenges week 5
Fortnite Maya's challenges week 5 - Shirt Colors
- [Challenge available in week 5]
Fortnite Maya Shirt Colors options unlocked:
- Default
- Brown Camo
- Arctic Camo
- Jungle Camo
- Urban Camo
- Gray
- Green
- Dark
- Default (Full)
- Brown Camo (Full)
- Arctic Camo (Full)
- Jungle Camo (Full)
- Urban Camo (Full)
- Gray (Full)
- Green (Full)
- Dark (Full)
Fortnite Maya's challenges week 6
Fortnite Maya's challenges week 6 - Vest
- [Challenge available in week 6]
Fortnite Maya Vest options unlocked:
- Default
- Gray
- Ammo Belt
- Military
- Black
Fortnite Maya's challenges week 7
Fortnite Maya's challenges week 7 - Helmet
- [Challenge available in week 7]
Fortnite Maya Helmet options unlocked:
- Default
- Helmet
- Goggles
- Hat
- Bucket
- Hat - Dark
Fortnite Maya's challenges week 8
Fortnite Maya's challenges week 8 - Pants Color
- [Challenge available in week 8]
Fortnite Maya Pants Color options unlocked:
- Default
- Brown Camo
- Arctic Camo
- Jungle Camo
- Urban Camo
- Gray
- Green
- Dark
Fortnite Maya's challenges week 9
Fortnite Maya's challenges week 9 - Face Paint
- [Challenge available in week 9]
Fortnite Maya Face Paint options unlocked:
- Default
- Make Up
- Warpaint
- Warpaint 2
- Dirt
Fortnite Maya's challenges complete
Fortnite Maya's challenges complete - Scarf
- Complete all 9 challenges in Maya's Challenges to unlock
By completing all nine of the Fortnite Maya's challenges you'll unlock the Scarf option, with a choice of 14 default colors or any custom color of your design.
Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack