How to deliver fish to SHADOW or GHOST in Fortnite for Meowscles' final mission

We're rapidly trucking on across the season now, and if you've been able to work your way through most of the challenges posed by the third, henchcat Agent then your final mission is to deliver fish to SHADOW or GHOST in Fortnite. To unlock this task, you'll need to be at least 60 levels into the Battle Pass and have cleared a minimum of 18 Fortnite Meowscles' Mischief challenges, after which you'll be briefed on your final mission which is described as follows:

Meowscles' final mission can be taken on in any game mode using whatever character skin you choose, so don't listen to anyone who says you need to be Meowscles to make these deliveries because you don't. You'll need to gather up as many fish as possible ready for delivery, so as always in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 it easiest to do this in Team Rumble as you're less likely to be interrupted by opponents, and you won't lose your haul if you get eliminated as you would in other Fortnite modes. If you're ready to deliver fish to SHADOW or GHOST in Fortnite, then follow our guide to complete Meowscles' final mission.

How to catch fish in Fortnite

You need to get hold of ten fish to deliver to you chosen faction, and if you didn't know already there are several ways to acquire them. You can catch them at fishing spots (the white circles that appear on water) with a fishing rod, a harpoon, or even an explosive weapon. Away from fishing spots, if you cast a fishing rod into any water until you get a bite it's likely you'll catch some small fry. You can also get fish from Fortnite ice boxes, if you see any of them around.

How to deliver fish to SHADOW or GHOST in Fortnite

To deliver fish to SHADOW or GHOST in Fortnite, you need to post them into the faction dropboxes that are in most of the named locations. We've marked all the GHOST and SHADOW dropboxes we found on the map, which will give you plenty of options for where to drop off your fishy haul.

Approach the dropbox for the faction you are supporting (yes, they want fish in their dropboxes apparently!) and you'll see a prompt to give any fish you're currently carrying to either SHADOW or GHOST as appropriate. You need to deliver ten fish in total, which can be done in several deliveries over multiple matches as required. If you have a change of heart before you drop off all ten catches, you can switch factions from the Meowscles section of the Agents menu then continue delivering items to your new friends. Once you've delivered ten fish to SHADOW or GHOST, you'll unlock either the Meowscles (SHADOW) style or Meowscles (GHOST) style for your agent.

