How to carry a Fortnite giant pink teddy bear found in Risky Reels

This might be one of the cutest assignments we've received so far in the game, requiring us to pick up a Fortnite giant pink teddy bear in Risky Reels then carry it 100 meters. Helpfully there are at least four of these cuddly pink pals hanging out at the drive-in theater, having what looks like a lovely barbecue, so (in theory) multiple players can complete this part of the Fortnite Midas' Mission challenges in the same match.

Of course, this isn't the first time bears have featured recently, as we've also had the secret For The Bears challenge to find their Fortnite Honey Pot locations – there's still time to complete that too, if this is the first you're hearing of it. If you're ready to lug a massive stuffed toy around Fortnite, then follow our lead to the Fortnite giant pink teddy bear location so you can pick one up.

Fortnite Deadpool challenges | Fortnite Brutus' Briefing challenges | Fortnite TNTina's Trial challenges | Fortnite Meowscles' Mischief challenges | Fortnite Skye's Adventure challenges | Fortnite Maya's challenges | Fortnite steal security plans and deliver them to SHADOW or GHOST | Fortnite destroy GHOST or SHADOW dropboxes | Fortnite deliver fish to SHADOW or GHOST | Fortnite find SHADOW or GHOST Ollie | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3

Fortnite Giant Pink Teddy Bear location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Unsurprisingly, as it's mentioned in the challenge itself, the Fortnite giant pink teddy bear location is at Risky Reels. This is one of the Fortnite landmarks which used to be a named location back in Chapter 1, and we've marked it on the map above in grid reference E4. When you arrive there, you'll find the pink teds sat in the middle of the parking lot, hanging out and having a great time.

To carry a Fortnite giant pink teddy bear in Fortnite, you just need to approach it then follow the prompt to pick it up, as you would a downed teammate or opponent. Once you have the stuffed toy in hand, simply run with it for 100 meters – ideally away from the area as other players will be arriving to look for bears too – and you should see a notification pop up when you've travelled the required distance.

The notifications are a little sketchy at the moment, so if you don't see one then just make sure you've carried the giant pink teddy bear a reasonable distance before you drop or yeet it and the challenge should complete eventually. And of course, if you arrive at Risky Reels and all the bears have been taken already, have a look around the area for one that's been discarded or come back in a different match for another go.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack