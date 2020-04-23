Fortnite Golden Pipe Wrench locations: Where to find all of Midas' shiny tools

It's Week 10 of the season which can only mean it's challenges time again, and the one you'll need help with the most this week is finding all of the Fortnite golden pipe wrenches. This is certainly fitting for an entry in the Fortnite Midas' Mission challenges, given that everything he touches turns to gold, though quite why he'd use this power on a selection of tools is anyone's guess. We've been busy seeking them out to give you the lowdown on where to find them in Fortnite, so if you're all set to start gathering up Midas' lost equipment then we'll show you all of the Fortnite golden pipe wrench locations.

Fortnite Golden Pipe Wrench locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you're ready to get searching, we've marked the Fortnite golden pipe wrench locations on the map above. All five of the wrenches are found around the edges of the map, so we're going to work clockwise.

H2 : Steamy Stacks golden pipe wrench

: Steamy Stacks golden pipe wrench H4 : Dirty Docks golden pipe wrench

: Dirty Docks golden pipe wrench D8 : Pipeman golden pipe wrench

: Pipeman golden pipe wrench B6 : Shanty Town golden pipe wrench

: Shanty Town golden pipe wrench C1: Lockie's Lighthouse golden pipe wrench





(Image credit: Epic Games)

First you'll need to head to Steamy Stacks in grid H2, but don't land straight away. Instead make your way around to the eastern side, past the nuclear reactor and land on the pipe that's sticking out of the south wall of building 5 to collect the first Fortnite golden pipe wrench.





(Image credit: Epic Games)

Second on our list is Dirty Docks in grid H4, and this one is well hidden so you'll need to concentrate. When you're floating above the docks, look for a small metal building towards the middle on the west side, which looks like a little metal shack. Next to it is an underground section with pipes, and between them you will find your second Fortnite golden pipe wrench. Drop down, and you can collect it from the lower area.





(Image credit: Epic Games)

The third wrench is located towards the most southern tip of the island in grid D8. Glide down to the bottom and you'll see what looks like a walking man made of pipes, which is one of the Fortnite landmarks known as Pipeman. Float above him, land on his arm and you'll find another Fortnite golden pipe wrench where his hand would be – just be careful not to break your legs when you fall!





(Image credit: Epic Games)

Coming in at number 4, this wrench is found in the western marshes in grid B6. Just before The Rig you'll see this small shanty town made of cabins, and in the centre of the swampy buildings you'll find a Fortnite golden pipe wrench at the feet of a weird metal statue.





(Image credit: Epic Games)

Last but not least, one of the most obvious locations is on top of Lockie's Lighthouse in grid C1. Simply float to the top straight out of the bus and land on the most northern side of the tip, right next to the light, where you'll find the final Fortnite golden pipe wrench.

