Fortnite Box Factory location: Where to hide in a Creepin' Cardboard at the Box Factory

A new item was added for the current season that allows players to carry a portable disguise around with them, though there's no better place than the Fortnite Box Factory location to hide in a Creepin' Cardboard. You can find these curious cubes either as an inventory item you can deploy when required, or in the world as ready made units you can use immediately. If you're trying to clear their entry in the Fortnite Skye's Adventure challenges, then you'll need to head to the source and find the factory that makes them in Fortnite, which we've helpfully found for you already. If you're ready to get a little sneaky in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 then we can show you the way, so let us point you to exactly where you can hide in a Creepin' Cardboard at the Fortnite Box Factory.

Fortnite Deadpool challenges | Fortnite Brutus' Briefing challenges | Fortnite TNTina's Trial challenges | Fortnite Meowscles' Mischief challenges | Fortnite Maya's challenges | Fortnite steal security plans and deliver them to SHADOW or GHOST | Fortnite destroy GHOST or SHADOW dropboxes | Fortnite new and unvaulted weapons | Fortnite vaults | Fortnite phone booths | Fortnite secret passages | Fortnite SHADOW safe houses | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3

Fortnite Box Factory location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Box Factory is one of the new Fortnite landmarks added for this season, and you'll find it to the southeast of Lazy Lake or southwest of Retail Row. If this area looks familiar, then you may have previously been here to check out the mysterious military bunker cut into the mountain nearby, which still shows as **Redacted** and hasn't had its purpose revealed as yet.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Although you can find the Creepin' Cardboard item all around the island, for this challenge you specifically need to hide in a Creepin' Cardboard at the Box Factory, so make your way to this location which sits in map grid G7. You'll find numerous boxes both inside the factory itself and scattered around the area immediately outside, so approach any of them then follow the prompt to Hide and get inside. As long as you're within the Fortnite Box Factory landmark area, the challenge will complete and you can move on.

Watch out as the area is going to get busy initially as everyone heads here to hide for this task, so consider delaying your arrival to avoid the early rush... and don't trust any of the cardboard boxes!

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack