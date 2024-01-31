Fortnite SUVs: Where to find them

Fortnite SUVs are the latest vehicle to be added to the battle royale, with this dark luxury four-wheeler being the transport of choice for members of The Society in Fortnite Chapter 5. They are officially named the Grandeur Trailsmasher, and that name is apt as they handle well on the off-road trails while easily smashing through obstacles when travelling at speed thanks to the large bumper bars mounted on the front. As well as being a handy way to get around, you'll also want one for the Fortnite quests so you can start racking up distance travelled, so to help with that here's where to find SUVs in Fortnite.

Where to find SUVs in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite SUVs can be found in various places around the island, though they are more likely to appear at gas stations, train stations, and outside larger buildings such as those controlled by the Society bosses. I've marked locations where they can spawn on the map above, but bear in mind that not all of these appear in every match, and if another player drives an SUV away or destroys it then it won't be in it's original starting position.

How to travel distance in a Fortnite SUV

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've found one of the Fortnite SUVs, you'll need to start working towards travelling 2,500 distance in total. Unlike some of the other vehicles in the battle royale, the SUVs cope well with rough terrain so you don't need to worry about sticking to the roads to maintain a decent speed, though they turn quite slowly so take that into account if you're driving towards a precipice. As always with these quests, the total distance is cumulative so you can use multiple SUVs over several matches if needed to get the job done.

