Fortnite Solid Snake: When is the legendary hero available?

Fortnite Solid Snake is an iconic character that is due to join the battle royale shortly, at which point you can become the legendary hero and master of stealth. Solid Snake can be considered one of the main Battle Pass rewards in Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 5, as he has his own section of the pass dedicated to unlocking various Metal Gear items for your locker. If you want to know when you'll be able to access Solid Snake in Fortnite and what cosmetic items are arriving alongside him, then here's everything we know so far.

When can you get Solid Snake in Fortnite?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There is currently a countdown running on the Fortnite Solid Snake battle pass tab in the game, which is displaying the number of days remaining until Tuesday January 23, 2024. As the game usually updates on Tuesday mornings, that date would tie in appropriately with the general flow of the season, and as both Solid Snake pages show the same countdown we should get access to all of these items at the same time.

What Fortnite Solid Snake rewards are available?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you view Solid Snake in Fortnite through the Battle Pass tab in the game, the only reward you can currently see is the outfit itself, as everything else is tagged with a question mark for now. However, if you visit the Battle Pass page on the Fortnite website, you can see a preview of the Solid Snake rewards (shown above) which reveals the following items:

Solid Snake outfit

Solid Snake outfit (Night Vision style)

Solid Snake outfit (Old Snake style)

Raging Raven glider

Stun Knife pickaxe

Metal Gear Mk. II back bling

Metal Gear wrap

A lot of those rewards are linked to Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, though there are a total of 11 icon spaces on the Fortnite Solid Snake battle pass tab so there should be further items revealed soon that we don't know about yet. It's likely you'll need to complete specific challenges or quests in order to unlock them all, and I'll bring you details of those as soon as they are available.

