Where to find Fortnite Dirt Bikes

Fortnite Dirt Bikes are the latest in an increasingly long line of vehicles introduced to the battle royale, though they do stand out as players can now fire weapons from the driver's seat while still controlling their movement. These Trail Thrashers, as they're officially named in the game, also provide additional mobility by being able to drive over all terrains while bunny hopping and jumping over smaller obstacles that block your path.

Fortnite Dirt Bikes allow you to perform tricks, in much the same way as the currently vaulted Quadcrashers previously did, though without a boost function you'll need to rely on ramps and your jump ability to catch some air. There doesn't seem to be any reward in Fortnite for performing these stunts, but it's fun to see what crazy combos you can put together without biffing the landing! If you want to know more about Trail Thrashers, then this is how to use Dirt Bikes in Fortnite.

Fortnite Dirt Bikes locations

You can find Fortnite Dirt Bikes all over the island, particularly in built-up areas and around residential properties or gas stations, so search those sorts of places and you should be able to spot one. On the map above we've marked some specific Fortnite Dirt Bikes locations where they've spawned for us, if you want a more certain area to aim for, and we'll update this with more pointers once we've had time to explore the new island fully.

How to use Fortnite Dirt Bikes

Fortnite Dirt Bikes have several differences from the other vehicles on the island, with the main one being that you can aim and fire your equipped weapon while driving the Trail Thrasher, rather than having to be a passenger to do this. That does mean you'll need to remember to use the left stick to control your speed, as the triggers now control aiming and shooting rather than the accelerator and brake. Dirt Bikes use gas like regular vehicles, so you'll need to keep an eye on the gauge unless you activate Supercharged, one of the Fortnite Augments that stops vehicles you're in from consuming fuel.

There are some additional controls unique to Fortnite Dirt Bikes, such as being able to Jump, PowerSlide, and even perform stunts while flying through the air by holding the Trick button and pushing the left stick in different directions. While performing tricks you'll see a notification on screen of the particular move you're pulling off along with a points score, though this appears to just be cosmetic and doesn't have any impact on XP earned.