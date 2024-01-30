Fortnite EMP Stealth Camo: Where to get it

Fortnite EMP Stealth Camo is a recent addition to the battle royale arsenal, but it can be an incredibly useful weapon. Not only does it make you almost completely undetectable for a limited time, but when it deactivates it also creates an EMP blast that damages enemy shields and stops vehicles in their tracks, so you can immediately emerge on the front foot. For one of the Fortnite quests you need to eliminate an enemy player within 20 seconds of using it, so it pays to know where this weapon can be found in Fortnite Chapter 5. If you're ready to get sneaky, then here's where to get EMP Stealth Camo in Fortnite.

Where to get EMP Stealth Camo in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite EMP Stealth Camo is a Mythic weapon, so if you see it around then it should stand out due to its golden glow. It can spawn randomly as floor loot, or be found in chests you search, so make sure you have a good look around each area and open all of the chests you find. However, there's an almost guaranteed way to get the EMP Stealth Camo in any match, and that's to visit Fortnite Solid Snake at the location I've marked on the map above, on the small island north of Lavish Lair that contains the Piney Lane landmark.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As Solid Snake is one of the Fortnite characters, you can interact with him and purchase the EMP Stealth Camo for just 100 bars, giving you instant access to this masking device. Do bear in mind that if another player has hired Solid Snake as Specialist to fight alongside them, or eliminated them, then you won't be able to make this purchase, so it's best to head to this location immediately if you're relying on it to obtain the EMP Stealth Camo.

How to eliminate an enemy player within 20 seconds of using EMP Stealth Camo in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When you activate EMP Stealth Camo in Fortnite, you'll become virtually invisible for a limited amount of time. You can use this power to get close to an enemy player, then deactivate the camo by following the on-screen prompt or selecting a different item in your inventory. Switch to a weapon then use the element of surprise to eliminate the enemy player within 20 seconds for it to count towards this challenge, then do this three times in total to finish the mission.

