How to ride the Steamy Stacks, a Zipline, and use a Secret Passage in a single match in Fortnite

We're testing out old and new game mechanics for this task, because we need to ride the Steamy Stacks, a Zipline, and use a Secret Passage in a single match in Fortnite. This involves using three different methods of getting around the island to complete an entry in the Fortnite Meowscles' Mischief challenges, and although there are plenty of potential locations to ride ziplines and use secret passages you'll naturally be looking for the most efficient route to meet all of the requirements in the same game.

The good news is we've been scoping out the options available in Fortnite, and have put together a quick path you can follow to finish the task with a minimum of fuss, so if you're all set to further your Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 progress by banking some additional XP then follow our lead as we show you how to ride the Steamy Stacks, a Zipline, and use a Secret Passage in a single Fortnite match.

Fortnite Ride the Steamy Stacks, a Zipline, and use a Secret Passage in a single match

Steamy Stacks is a named location on the map so easy to spot, and there are plenty of Fortnite ziplines and Fortnite secret passages dotted around the island, but if you want to combine using all three of them in a single match then picking out an optimum route where they're all nearby will help you achieve it. On the map above we've marked the nearest zipline and secret passage to the power station, and suggest that to get started you land on top of the first pylon south of Steamy Stacks. From there you can zipline down to the plant, then make your way over to one of the cooling towers.

Once you're inside one of the Steamy Stacks, jump towards the purple goo to be launched upwards on your glider, then when you emerge from the top of it float west towards the bus stop at the roadside. By the big rock next to it you'll see a Portapotty, and if you hide inside it you'll be whisked through a secret passage to one of the nearby Fortnite SHADOW safe houses to complete this challenge. Naturally you can do this in any order, so could start at the safe house and work back the other way, but the route we've highlighted is by far the quickest and easiest way to tick off all three requirements.

If you find map coordinates more helpful for getting around, then here's where to find Steamy Stacks plus our suggested zipline and secret passage locations:

G3 - Zipline

- Zipline G2/H2 - Steamy Stacks

- Steamy Stacks G2 - Secret Passage

